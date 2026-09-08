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WKN: A3D693 | ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 | Ticker-Symbol: BJZ0
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07.09.26 | 15:25
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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Acuity RM Group Plc - Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026

Acuity RM Group Plc - Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

8 September 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity", or the "Group")

Interim results

For the six months ended 30 June 2026

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group focused on cybersecurity risk management, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026.

Key points

  • Launch of STREAM Cloud in March 2026, aimed at the regulated mid-market customer segment and broadening the appeal of Acuity's products into the wider private sector.

  • Revenue for the six months of £877,000, down 23% on comparative six-month period due to impact of prior year subscription cancellations and an order pipeline weighted towards second half of 2026.

  • Operating losses reduced to £10,000, compared to losses of £282,000 in the comparative six-month period, reflecting completion of significant cost cutting programme.

  • Debt reduced to £79,000 (remaining CBILS and lease liability), down from £129,000 at December 2025.

  • Equity fund raise completed in July 2026 raising gross proceeds of £458,000.

  • Significant new contract wins announced in August and September 2026 with annual recurring revenues totalling over £300,000.

  • Current forward contracted revenues after those new contract wins of £2,265,000, up from £1,968,000 at the start of the financial year.

  • Development of new AI-native Risk OS software continuing with launch expected in fourth quarter of 2026 to increase Acuity's market and commercial opportunities.

Commenting, Chief Executive David Rajakovich said,

"These results show the improvement in financial performance we have been working towards. The Group's operating result is now close to breakeven, with administrative expenses 38% lower than a year ago. Our progress does not yet reflect the full potential of the business.

Closing that gap - and delivering growth at the pace this opportunity supports - remains my central priority. The second half and 2027 are therefore about growth - the planned launch of Risk OS, folding our Vendor Management Hub capability into STREAM Cloud, and building both an organic and partner-led route to market, each funded against milestones so that we can continue the progress we have made.

We do that in a market where the UK public sector is increasingly clear that cyber resilience requires sustained investment, and where national defence and wider public sector organisations already trust Acuity to help them manage that risk."

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc

Angus Forrest, Chairman

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive

Duncan Harper, Finance Director

020 3582 0566

www.acuityrmgroup.com

info@acuityrmgroup.com

Zeus Capital (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

Mike Coe / James Bavister

020 3829 5000

www.zeuscapital.co.uk

AlbR Capital (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

020 7469 0936

www.albrcapital.com

Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

Bob Roberts

020 3869 6080

www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Group is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

Chairman's statement

Introduction

The directors are pleased to present the interim results for the six months to 30 June 2026.

Performance in the six months saw the improved financial performance achieved in the latter stages of 2025 continue. The Group made a loss before tax of £34,000 (2025 £263,000) a reduction of 87%, whilst the trading company continued to trade profitably.

The main focus of the business in the first half year has been, and continues to be, increasing scale through organic growth and potentially by focused acquisition. The organic growth is being driven by investment in new products to grow the available market particularly for those companies and organisations which have relatively simple IT infrastructure and are light on IT resources. The new products are 'plug and play' delivered on a SaaS model which requires minimal IT management and still provides excellent cybersecurity risk management. We believe the market for cybersecurity is set for long term growth as there is increasing awareness of the risks and costs related to cybersecurity failures.

As part of the growth plan additional resources have been invested in marketing, sales and distribution to create demand in the UK and enable growth in overseas territories including continental Europe where we recently won the first order from a leading defence company. Further details are given in the Chief Executive's statement below.

Outlook

As referenced in previous statements the objective is to create shareholder value through growth. Whilst this industry has long lead times the initiatives taken have begun to have an effect:

• New products to grow the market - the first has been launched and another is in development

• Effective marketing to create awareness and drive demand

• Enhanced distribution to increase demand in target markets and territories outside the UK

A feature of software businesses is that once a product has been developed it should generate high gross margins, 90% or more, and be cash generative. Acuity is at a tipping point currently trading near breakeven and with the focus on growing revenues this should drive profits and cash generation.

I would like to thank all shareholders for their support, particularly those who invested in the recent fund raise.

Angus Forrest

Chairman

7 September 2026

Chief Executive's statement

The first half of 2026 shows real progress on the areas we set out to fix. The Group's operating result improved from a loss of £282,000 in the first half of 2025 to a loss of £10,000, effectively breakeven, with administrative expenses down 38% to £792,000. The loss before taxation narrowed from £263,000 to £34,000 and the loss per share from 0.16p to 0.01p. Two years ago this was a business with a cost base its revenue could not support. It is not that business any longer.

Whilst greatly improved, there is still work to do. Revenue of £877,000 was below the £1,145,000 reported a year earlier, reflecting the impact of some cancelled subscriptions during 2025. Customers that previously found STREAM Classic to be over-engineered for their needs and chose not to renew, would now have an easy-to-use option in STREAM Cloud, which will allow us to retain more clients and attract new ones. STREAM Classic remains an excellent fit for large corporates, the public sector and defence sector as evidenced by the new contract wins with annual recurring revenues in excess of £300,000 announced in the past few weeks.

We are working to deliver on a relatively strong second half pipeline supplemented by early returns from our sales and marketing investments funded by the July fundraise. We have already started to see the uptick, with important wins recently announced. We expect more to follow. Cost discipline has delivered the improvement in profitability; growth has not yet contributed to it. Until revenue is growing again the job is only half done. That's where the rest of this statement starts.

What we do next therefore matters more than what we have just reported, and three priorities will occupy the Group through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

The first is product. STREAM Cloud, launched in March 2026, opens the mid-market that the cost and complexity of enterprise platforms has priced out and we've configured it so that consultancy channel partners can adopt it as the foundation of their own compliance with the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and third-party risk management offering. Risk OS, our AI-native platform, has moved from research to development on a validated architecture, and we are targeting launch in the fourth quarter. Conventional governance, risk and compliance software records what an organisation is doing. Risk OS is designed to tell it what to do next.

The second is route to market. Selling STREAM Cloud and Risk OS will involve a lighter touch initial sales process, including a shorter expected sales cycle at a price point that enables higher deal volumes. We will also distribute our software through consultancy partners rather than only relying on direct sales alone. We'll start by focusing on two use cases: supplier assurance, and operational-resilience compliance, where FCA and PRA requirements compel UK buyers and DORA drives European sales. We will add sales resource as we add to the pipeline, not ahead of it. We intend to grow profitably.

The third is the base. STREAM Classic remains the platform our public sector and defence customers rely on and will continue to receive targeted investment. Subscription revenue represented 86% of first-half revenue, and that recurring base funds everything else we do.

Beyond organic growth, the Board continues to consider acquisitions. We look for businesses that are worth more inside Acuity than outside it, because they bring a customer base into which STREAM and the Vendor Management Hub can be sold, because they add capability, recurring revenue or earnings we can build on, or because they bring people and skills the Group needs. Cyber risk software, and cyber consultancy with a third-party risk or supplier assurance specialism, remain natural fits, but we do not confine ourselves to them: adjacent software, technology and services businesses can serve shareholders equally well, and we will assess opportunities of any size where the case is compelling. What does not change is the discipline. We will act only where the acquisition improves cash generation over a sensible horizon, measured on maintainable rather than adjusted earnings, where the price reflects that, and where the consideration can be funded without compromising the financial position we have worked to restore.

The market we serve is also moving. The Government's Defence Investment Plan, published on 30 June 2026, sets out £298 billion of planned defence investment over the next four years, including £2.5 billion to sustain and grow the new Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Force. Acuity already supports national defence and wider public sector organisations in managing cyber risk, and we see a public sector markedly more alert than two years ago to the need for sustained investment in this area.

We have made great strides in making this business durable. The task now is to make it grow, and to do so without giving back the ground we have taken. I look forward to reporting on progress.

David Rajakovich

Chief Executive

7 September 2026

Condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2026

Group statement of comprehensive income

for the six months ended 30 June 2026

Note

Unaudited

six months ended 30 June 2026

£'000

Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2025

£'000

Audited year ended 31 December 2025

£'000

Revenue

3

877

1,145

2,099

Cost of sales

(95)

(143)

(275)

Gross profit

782

1,002

1,824

Administrative expenses

(792)

(1,284)

(2,018)

Operating loss

(10)

(282)

(194)

Finance income

1

-

1

Finance expense

(10)

(16)

(30)

Remeasurement of financial instruments

(2)

73

(49)

Exceptional costs

-

(24)

(133)

Share based payment expense

(13)

(14)

(18)

Loss before taxation

(34)

(263)

(423)

Taxation

-

-

49

Loss for period

(34)

(263)

(374)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the parent company

(34)

(263)

(374)

Basic and diluted loss per share

5

(0.01)p

(0.16)p

(0.20)p

Group statement of financial position

as at 30 June 2026

Note

Unaudited

30 June

2026

£'000

Unaudited 30 June

2025

£'000

Audited

31 December 2025

£'000

ASSETS

Intangible assets

6

665

526

647

Tangible assets

2

7

4

Right of use assets

18

-

36

Goodwill

5,154

5,154

5,154

Investments

-

280

-

Total non-current assets

5,839

5,967

5,841

Trade and other receivables

136

193

306

Cash and cash equivalents

144

418

322

Total current assets

280

611

628

Total assets

6,119

6,578

6,469

LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

(339)

(603)

(474)

Deferred income

7

(1,188)

(1,130)

(1,206)

Loans

(64)

(68)

(64)

Lease liabilities

(15)

-

(33)

Total current liabilities

(1,606)

(1,801)

(1,777)

Deferred income

7

(200)

(765)

(373)

Loans

-

(58)

(32)

Total long term liabilities

(200)

(823)

(405)

Total liabilities

(1,806)

(2,624)

(2,182)

Net assets

4,313

3,954

4,287

EQUITY

Share capital

8

2,890

2,840

2,886

Share premium

14,062

13,729

14,019

Share based payment reserve

193

153

241

Merger reserve

1,012

1,012

1,012

Retained earnings

(13,844)

(13,780)

(13,871)

Total equity

4,313

3,954

4,287

Group statement of cash flows

for the six months ended 30 June 2026

Note

Unaudited

six months ended 30 June 2026

£'000

Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2025

£'000

Audited year ended 31 December 2025

£'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss before taxation

(34)

(263)

(423)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation

56

86

97

Remeasurement of financial instruments

2

(73)

49

Share based payment charge

13

14

18

Change in trade and other receivables

170

479

366

Change in trade and other payables

(279)

(465)

(933)

Taxation

-

-

49

Net cash flows from operating activities

(72)

(222)

(777)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of tangible fixed assets

-

-

-

Purchase of intangible fixed assets

6

(55)

(291)

(414)

Sale of investment

-

-

163

Net cash flows from investing activities

(55)

(291)

(251)

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash raised through issue of shares (net of transaction costs)

-

382

843

Repayment of loans

(34)

(57)

(90)

Lease payments

(17)

-

(9)

Net cash flows from financing activities

(51)

325

744

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(178)

(188)

(284)

Cash and cash equivalents at start of period

322

606

606

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

144

418

322

Group statement of changes in equity

unaudited for the six months ended 30 June 2026

Share

capital

£'000

Share premium

£'000

Share based payments reserve

£'000

Merger

reserve

£'000

Retained

earnings

£'000

Total

equity

£'000

At start of period

2,886

14,019

241

1,012

(13,871)

4,287

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(34)

(34)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

(34)

(34)

Shares issued

4

43

-

-

-

47

Share based payment charge

-

-

13

-

-

13

Lapse of share warrants

-

-

(61)

-

61

-

Transactions with owners in own capacity

4

43

(48)

-

61

60

At end of period

2,890

14,062

193

1,012

(13,844)

4,313

Group statement of changes in equity

unaudited for the six months ended 30 June 2025

Share

capital

£'000

Share premium

£'000

Share based payments reserve

£'000

Merger

reserve

£'000

Retained

earnings

£'000

Total

equity

£'000

At start of period

2,796

13,370

139

1,012

(13,517)

3,800

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(263)

(263)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

(263)

(263)

Shares & warrants issued

44

398

-

-

-

442

Share issue costs

-

(39)

-

-

-

(39)

Share based payment charge

-

-

14

-

-

14

Transactions with owners in own capacity

44

359

14

-

-

417

At end of period

2,840

13,729

153

1,012

(13,780)

3,954

Group statement of changes in equity

audited for the year ended 31 December 2025

Share

capital

£'000

Share premium

£'000

Share based payments reserve

£'000

Merger

reserve

£'000

Retained

earnings

£'000

Total

equity

£'000

At start of period

2,796

13,370

139

1,012

(13,517)

3,800

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(374)

(374)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

(374)

(374)

Shares & warrants issued

90

708

104

-

-

902

Share issue costs

-

(59)

-

-

-

(59)

Share based payment charge

-

-

18

-

-

18

Lapse of share options

-

-

(20)

-

20

-

Transactions with owners in own capacity

90

649

102

-

20

861

At end of period

2,886

14,019

241

1,012

(13,871)

4,287

Notes to condensed interim financial statements

for the six months ended 30 June 2026

1 Basis of preparation

These condensed interim financial statements has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement requirements of International Accounting Reporting Standards as adopted in the United Kingdom ("UK adopted IFRS"), and those parts of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting in accordance with UK adopted IFRS, that are expected to be applicable to the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2026, and on the basis of the accounting policies expected to be used in those financial statements.

These condensed interim financial statements have also been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

2New accounting standards, amendments and interpretations

Adoption of new accounting standards, amendments and interpretations applicable for the first time to this reporting period have not required any changes to accounting policies or retrospective adjustments. Accordingly, the same accounting policies and methods of computation have been followed in these condensed interim financial statements as in the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025.

3Revenue and segmental analysis

Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2026

£'000

Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2025

£'000

Audited year ended 31 December 2025

£'000

Analysis by service type

Subscription services

751

959

1,805

Non-subscription services

126

186

294

Total revenue

877

1,145

2,099

Geographical analysis by customer location

United Kingdom

561

759

1,336

Rest of Europe

204

230

478

North America

102

121

220

Rest of World

10

35

65

Total revenue

877

1,145

2,099

4Administrative expenses

Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2026

£'000

Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2025

£'000

Audited year ended 31 December 2025

£'000

Staff and related costs

446

806

1,188

Professional fees

74

74

171

Office related costs

6

53

89

Depreciation

19

2

11

Amortisation

37

84

86

Software services

53

67

137

Marketing costs

120

153

261

Other expenses

37

45

75

Total administrative expenses

792

1,284

2,018

5Earnings per share

Earnings per share is calculated by dividing the result for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period.

Unaudited

six months ended 30 June 2026

Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2025

Audited year ended 31 December 2025

Loss for the period (£'000)

(34)

(263)

(374)

Weighted number of ordinary shares (number)

242,202,428

159,516,908

191,042,195

Loss per ordinary share (pence)

(0.01)p

(0.16)p

(0.20)p

Diluted earnings per share is taken as equal to basic earnings per share as the average share price during all three periods was lower than the exercise price of the share options and warrants, and therefore the effect of including them would be anti-dilutive.

6Intangible assets

Net book values

Software in use

£'000

Software in development

£'000

Total

software

£'000

At 1 January 2025

84

235

319

Additions

-

291

291

Transfers

-

-

-

Amortisation

(84)

-

(84)

At 30 June 2025

-

526

526

Additions

-

123

123

Transfers

31

(31)

-

Amortisation

(2)

-

(2)

At 31 December 2025

29

618

647

Additions

5

50

55

Transfers

668

(668)

-

Amortisation

(37)

-

(37)

At 30 June 2026

665

-

665

7Deferred income

Unaudited

six months ended 30 June 2026

£'000

Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2025

£'000

Audited year ended 31 December 2025

£'000

Deferred income at start of period

1,579

2,452

2,452

Billings to customers

686

588

1,226

Revenue recognised

(877)

(1,145)

(2,099)

Deferred income at end of period

1,388

1,895

1,579

To be recognised within one year

1,188

1,130

1,206

To be recognised after one year

200

765

373

Deferred income at end of period

1,388

1,895

1,579

8Share capital

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each

Number

Deferred shares of 0.1p each

Number

At 1 January 2025

150,128,159

2,645,954,765

Shares issued

43,573,424

-

At 30 June 2025

193,701,583

2,645,954,765

Shares issued

45,916,666

-

At 31 December 2025

239,618,249

2,645,954,765

Shares issued

4,872,255

-

At 30 June 2026

244,490,504

2,645,954,765

In March 2026 the Group issued 2,201,408 shares in lieu of deferred salaries and 2,670,847 shares to settle invoices from two suppliers.

The share warrants issued on 25 April 2023 lapsed on 24 April 2026 without being exercised.

9Post balance sheet events

In June 2026 the Group announced the placing, subscription and retail offer of 61,052,728 ordinary shares at 0.75 pence per share, which in July 2026 raised aggregate gross proceeds of £458,000.

In July 2026 the Group issued a further 3,193,919 shares to settle invoices from two suppliers.

10Status of condensed interim financial statements

These condensed interim financial statements cover the six months ended 30 June 2026 and were approved by the Board of Directors on 7 September 2026.

These condensed interim financial statements are unaudited, and are not statutory accounts as defined by Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

Comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2025 have been extracted from the statutory accounts for that period.

The statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 have been reported on by the company's auditors and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The audit report thereon was unqualified, did not include references to matters to which the auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report, and did not contain a statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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