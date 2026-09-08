MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Annual General Meeting to be broadcasted via Investor Meet Company on 17 September 2026, 12:00 BST

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

8 September 2026

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

Annual General Meeting 17 September 2026, 12:00 BST

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 12:00 BST on Thursday, 17 September 2026 at 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL.

The Portfolio Managers Charlotte Cuthbertson and Tom Treanor will provide insights into the Company's performance. In order to ensure that shareholders are able to follow the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting without attending in person, the Company will provide access online via the Investor Meet Company platform. However, please note that shareholders will not be able to vote online at the Annual General Meeting via the platform and are therefore requested to submit their votes via proxy as early as possible, and in any event no later than 12:00 BST on Tuesday, 15 September 2026.

Shareholders are invited to submit any questions for the Board to consider. Questions can be pre -submitted ahead of the Annual General Meeting via the Investor Meet Company Platform up until 16 September 2026, 09:00 BST, or submitted at any time during the Annual General Meeting itself. We will endeavour to answer as many questions as possible but may not be have time to respond to all questions.

Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting remotely should register for the event in advance by using the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/migo-opportunities-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow the Company on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

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For further information please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 008 4913