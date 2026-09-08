

The third Hong Kong Shopping Festival concluded successfully in August 2026, generating more than 115 million total views across all online platforms.



Jacky Chung, Associate Executive Director of HKTDC, said that this year's Hong Kong Shopping Festival received an enthusiastic response from consumers in the Chinese Mainland. The strong reception once again demonstrates that Hong Kong brands and products are widely associated with trust and quality.



The Hong Kong Shopping Festival arranged over 30 live-streaming sessions for around 90 brands, featuring top influencers like Li Jiaqi, Lin Yilin, TVB Select (Hong Kong Premium Collection) and JD International Live-Streaming, alongside the new 'Behind-the-Brand' origin-tracing series. The campaign was a major success, drawing more than 10 million views.



The HKSAR Government provides full support to the Hong Kong Shopping Festival. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, filmed a promotional video. The inaugural Hong Kong Shopping Festival (ASEAN) will make its debut this month, running from 21 to 27 September on e-commerce platforms in Malaysia and Singapore.

HONG KONG, Sept 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The third Hong Kong Shopping Festival (Chinese Mainland), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) with the full support of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, concluded successfully after receiving an enthusiastic response. The event generated more than 115 million total views across all online platforms, representing a 15% increase compared to last year. Following the success of the Chinese Mainland edition, the Hong Kong Shopping Festival will be held, for the first time, on e-commerce platforms in Malaysia and Singapore from 21 to 27 September.As the flagship event of the HKTDC's year-round E-commerce Express, the theme of the third Hong Kong Shopping Festival is 'Hong Kong Highlights, One Click Away'.The Chinese Mainland version was held from 1 to 20 August and featured more than 280 brands and 600 products. Consumers enjoyed a wide range of exclusive discounts alongside live-stream sales events on Douyin, JD.com and Taobao. A series of marketing campaigns on Xiaohongshu and WeChat further enhanced Hong Kong companies' digital marketing capabilities and brand visibility, helping them to capture opportunities in the Chinese Mainland market. The third Hong Kong Shopping Festival also offered comprehensive support measures, including one-on-one professional advisory services and Chinese Mainland e-commerce training programmes, helping enterprises progress from learning e-commerce to excelling in e-commerce.Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR, said: 'Participating brands of the Hong Kong Shopping Festival (Chinese Mainland) have reported positive sales performance. The Government will continue to support Hong Kong enterprises to develop e-commerce through flexible funding support, capacity building, training and promotion assistance, etc., with a view to assisting Hong Kong enterprises in strengthening their market competitiveness and seizing new opportunities brought by cross-border e-commerce. This year, the Hong Kong Shopping Festival is expanding into the ASEAN region for the first time, facilitating Hong Kong enterprises to tap into another enormous e-commerce market. I look forward to seeing the participating brands seize this opportunity to enhance their brand awareness and showcase the advantages of Hong Kong products in the region.'Jacky Chung, Associate Executive Director of HKTDC, said: 'This year's Hong Kong Shopping Festival (Chinese Mainland) built on the momentum of the previous two years and received an enthusiastic response from consumers in the Chinese Mainland. The strong reception once again demonstrates that Hong Kong brands and products are widely associated with trust and quality. The event also helps make high-quality Hong Kong products more visible, accessible and readily available through suitable sales channels.HKTDC has long been committed to creating diverse business platforms for Hong Kong companies. Building on its extensive promotional experience in the Mainland market, HKTDC is expanding into new markets this year. The Hong Kong Shopping Festival (ASEAN), to be held in September, will focus on Malaysia and Singapore. This expansion will lay a solid foundation for Hong Kong businesses seeking to enter and develop their presence in the ASEAN region.'Diversified E-commerce promotion helps Hong Kong businesses expand in Chinese Mainland marketDiscount Month and Live-stream e-commerce continued to be the core components of this year's Hong Kong Shopping Festival (Chinese Mainland). In addition to dedicated campaign pages on Douyin, JD.com and Taobao, HKTDC launched an upgraded official Hong Kong Shopping Festival website. The website features profiles of participating brands, product offers, live-stream schedules and other event highlights, providing consumers with a one-stop platform to discover and purchase participating products. Throughout the event, the campaign's visibility and the online presence of participating Hong Kong merchants were enhanced through platform promotions, advertising campaigns and a range of online and offline marketing activities.Live-streaming is a mainstream promotional model in the Chinese Mainland e-commerce market. This year, the event arranged more than 30 live-streaming sessions for around 90 brands, featuring dedicated sessions hosted by renowned KOLs such as Li Jiaqi and Lin Yilin, TVB Select (Hong Kong Premium Collection) and JD International Live-Streaming, among others.The live-streaming sessions attracted over 10 million views in total. A new 'Behind-the-Brand' origin-tracing live-stream series brought live-streaming teams from the Chinese Mainland to Hong Kong, taking consumers on immersive tours of participating brands' factories and retail stores, offering deeper insights into their production processes, brand stories and product features, and sharing their experiences with viewers during the live-streams. This helps consumers develop a fuller understanding of Hong Kong brands, enhance brand exposure, and strengthen consumer confidence.Wai Yuen Tong, a health supplement brand that participated in the "Behind-the-Brand" origin-tracing live-stream series, noted that the sessions significantly boosted consumer interest in both the brand and its products. During the event, sales on its Tmall flagship store increased by five times compared with the same period last year, demonstrating how the 'Behind-the-Brand' live-stream series can bring brands closer to consumers through a more interactive and authentic format. Vivian Tang, Executive Director of Wai Yuen Tong, said: "The 'Behind-the-Brand' live-streams gave us a valuable opportunity to share our brand story, production processes, and ingredient selection standards directly with consumers. This allows consumers to understand our brand and products, helping to build greater trust. At the same time, the live-streams also serve as an effective way to generate interest and traffic for subsequent e-commerce broadcasts. This experience has further enhanced our understanding of how live-streaming and e-commerce channels can be leveraged to reach consumers in the Mainland market. Looking ahead, we will continue to develop origin-tracing content and combine it with e-commerce initiatives to further deepen our presence in the Mainland market."Social enterprise Hello Cocoa has entered the Mainland market for the first time this year. Since joining the Design Gallery Flagship Store on JD International in July, the company has also participated in the Hong Kong Shopping Festival (Chinese Mainland). Through live-streaming sessions featuring its products and brand philosophy, complemented by promotion via WeChat communities, Hello Cocoa strengthened engagement with Mainland consumers and achieved more than 200,000 brand impressions, with results surpassing expectations.Hello Cocoa employs staff with special educational needs (SEN) to produce and sell handcrafted chocolates. Its vegan crispy has been particularly well-received by consumers. Louie Lu, Founder & C.E.O. of Hello Cocoa, said: 'Through our participation with the HKTDC's Design Gallery and the Hong Kong Shopping Festival, we have successfully reached Mainland consumers and gained valuable insights into live-stream e-commerce and cross-border sales models. Looking ahead, we will also participate in the Hong Kong Shopping Festival (ASEAN) to further expand our presence in the cross-border e-commerce market.'Promoting deep participation among Hong Kong businesses to effectively strengthen their e-commerce operationsTo help participating brands identify the most effective e-commerce strategies, this year's Hong Kong Shopping Festival encouraged Hong Kong businesses to capitalise on the event's promotional momentum. By fostering in-house live-streaming and 'content seeding', brands were able to gradually develop their own marketing expertise. Beyond offering publicity to participating brands, the event provided promotional copywriting and creative visuals for the companies to amplify the reach across their own e-commerce platforms and social media channels.As a third time participant in the Hong Kong Shopping Festival, well-known beverage brand Hung Fook Tong took full advantage of this year's event through exclusive discounts, live-streams, and social media seeding. Two of its products, Imperatae Cane Drink and Salted Mandarin Drink, were selected by renowned influencer Li Jiaqi for a live-stream session, resulting in sales doubling compared to the same period last year. Audrey Poon, General Manager of Hung Fook Tong, said: 'Our continued participation in the Hong Kong Shopping Festival has enabled more Mainland consumers to become familiar with our brand, while gradually building their trust and affinity towards it. As a result, our brand has established a stronger and more reliable image. The Hong Kong Shopping Festival has also provided significant support for our expansion into the Mainland market and strengthened our e-commerce capabilities, including marketing and promotional activities, cross-border logistics, and collaborations with key opinion leaders."Startup personal care brand Eco.Babe participated in the Hong Kong Shopping Festival's live-streaming sessions for the first time this year. By showcasing its products through live-streaming sessions highlighting key features, usage instructions and application scenarios, the brand successfully drove sales growth, with sales of its insect repellent increasing by more than 50% year-on-year.Eco.babe joined the cross-border e-commerce platform of the HKTDC's Design Gallery on JD International last year and launched its official Xiaohongshu account to actively build experience in the Mainland market. Wesley Leung, Managing Director of Eco.babe, said, 'By participating in the Hong Kong Shopping Festival (Chinese Mainland) and leveraging various promotional channels, including live-streaming and social media, we have been able to gather valuable consumer feedback and sales data. This has enabled us to gain a deeper understanding of Mainland consumers' needs and purchasing habits, while providing practical experience that will support the optimisation of our product portfolio, market positioning, pricing strategy and e-commerce operations in the future.'The new designer toys category leverages social media to effectively engage a younger demographicTo capture the youth market, this year's Hong Kong Shopping Festival collaborated with renowned artists Moon Lau and Kalok Chow, alongside a network of social media influencers, for a series of promotions. The topics surrounding the Hong Kong Shopping Festival generated over 60 million views across Douyin, Xiaohongshu, WeChat, and Weibo, marking a 20% year-on-year increase.The debut of a designer toys category also opened doors for local brands to connect with young consumers in the Chinese Mainland. Natural Made, which leveraged last year's event to enter the Chinese Mainland market, returned this year to launch its original IP 'Poru-Poru'. The campaign was a resounding success, with performance metrics far exceeding previous results. Notably, brand exposure and product save rates on its Taobao store both saw a 2.5-fold increase.Natural Made attributed this growth to the event's targeted, category-based promotion and the HKTDC's comprehensive support. Kenneth Lee, the company's Marketing Lead, said: 'The HKTDC's Chinese Mainland E-commerce Training Programmes were highly pertinent, offering practical insights into the latest platform algorithms and AI tools. The programme empowered our team to sharpen our digital marketing skills and stay ahead of industry trends, serving as a vital resource for our sustained growth in the Mainland e-commerce sector.'The inaugural Hong Kong Shopping Festival (ASEAN) will launch in SeptemberThe Hong Kong Shopping Festival will make its debut in Malaysia and Singapore this month. Through multi-channel promotional campaigns, the event will raise the profile of Hong Kong brands and products while providing participating companies with first-hand exposure to the operation of local e-commerce markets, enabling them to gain a deeper understanding of the regional e-commerce ecosystem and strengthening the foundation for future expansion across ASEAN.An official website will be launched for the ASEAN version, while cooperating with two leading e-commerce platforms in Singapore and Malaysia - namely Shopee and Lazada respectively - to open a special campaign page for the event, showcasing over 350 featured products together with exclusive promotional offers. To further support Hong Kong businesses that have yet to establish a presence on e-commerce platforms in Malaysia and Singapore, the event will introduce a limited-time online store, providing a convenient channel for merchants to list and promote their products. The initiative will enable companies to test market response, gain practical experience and seize new business opportunities in the ASEAN market.Hong Kong Shopping Festival (ASEAN): http://hkshoppingfestival-asean.hktdc.comPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/4gFDlqvThe third Hong Kong Shopping Festival concluded successfully in August 2026, generating more than 115 million total views across all online platforms.Jacky Chung, Associate Executive Director of HKTDC, said that this year's Hong Kong Shopping Festival received an enthusiastic response from consumers in the Chinese Mainland. The strong reception once again demonstrates that Hong Kong brands and products are widely associated with trust and quality.The Hong Kong Shopping Festival arranged over 30 live-streaming sessions for around 90 brands, featuring top influencers like Li Jiaqi, Lin Yilin, TVB Select (Hong Kong Premium Collection) and JD International Live-Streaming, alongside the new 'Behind-the-Brand' origin-tracing series. The campaign was a major success, drawing more than 10 million views.The HKSAR Government provides full support to the Hong Kong Shopping Festival. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, filmed a promotional video. The inaugural Hong Kong Shopping Festival (ASEAN) will make its debut this month, running from 21 to 27 September on e-commerce platforms in Malaysia and Singapore.Media enquiriesYuan Tung Financial Relations:Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5691 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.comAbout HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.