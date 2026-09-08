Allianz Global Investors ETF ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08
|Valuation Date
|Name
|ISIN
|Currency
|Units
|NAV per Unit
|07/09/2026
|AGI Global Equity Active
|IE000NZURXXX
|USD
|3300000
|10.0695
|07/09/2026
|AGI Global Equity Active
|IE000NZURXXX
|GBP
|3300000
|7.433838584
|07/09/2026
|AGI Smart Europe Equity Active
|IE000519MXXX
|GBP
|2800000
|8.663242471
|07/09/2026
|AGI Smart US Equity Active
|IE000LST7XXX
|USD
|2700000
|10.2889
|07/09/2026
|AGI Smart US Equity Active
|IE000LST7XXX
|GBP
|2700000
|7.595811292
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