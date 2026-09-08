

EQS-Media / 08.09.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

KNDS at MSPO 2026: Showcasing comprehensive mission solutions for regional defense sovereignty

Kielce, September 8, 2026 - At the MSPO 2026 defense trade fair, KNDS, the leading European land defense group, is reaffirming its strategic commitment to Poland and the Baltic region. Drawing on its in-depth understanding and expertise of the key domains of the land battlefield, KNDS is highlighting a multi-platform approach, in order to cover the full spectrum of combat capabilities.



Deepening industrial roots in Poland and the region



KNDS's commitment to Poland's defense ecosystem is backed by concrete industrial partnerships. Building on the landmark agreement signed at Eurosatory 2026 with Polish industrial partner Niewiadow around the technology transfer for the production of the LU 211 artillery shell, KNDS is actively establishing local ammunition production capabilities within Poland. This strategic initiative not only secures a reliable, high-volume supply chain of critical calibers for the Polish Armed Forces but also integrates local defense industries. By transferring key manufacturing technologies and know-how, KNDS is firmly embedding itself in the national defense landscape, ensuring Poland's long-term operational autonomy.



Shaping the future of precision artillery



Leveraging decades of combat-proven expertise in field artillery and ammunition, KNDS is showcasing its latest artillery systems alongside a comprehensive range of ammunition, spanning from 20mm to 155mm.

KNDS hence promotes the 105mm light howitzer 105 LG1. The system has field-proven its unparalleled reliability, mobility, and maneuverability under all climatic conditions Significantly lighter than its market competitors, the 105 LG can be operated by a three-person crew and easily deployed by helicopter, cementing its status as the go-to weapon for airmobile operations.

The 105 LG combines state-of-the-art digital technology with ERG3 long-range 105mm ammunition, extending its reach up to 17 km. Its enhanced ergonomics ensure a robust, user-friendly system that reduces training time.





Furthermore, KNDS also showcases the state of the art of artillery, featuring two flagship 155mm solutions designed to achieve operational superiority on modern, high-intensity battlefields:

BONUS: Combat-proven and equipped with two autonomous target acquisition warheads, the BONUS anti-tank shell operates in fire-and-forget mode. It maximizes operational effectiveness against armored threats while significantly reducing collateral damage. LU211: The LU211 artillery shell is a state-of-the-art artillery shell, with a more than two times more effective terminal effect than the M107. Versatile, it can be fired from a 155/39 caliber up to 30km of range with base bleed and up to 40km with 155/52 caliber gun JB MoU compatible.

Next-Generation standalone C-UAV and VSHORAD shield



The TARGAS system (Tactical Advanced Response for Ground, Air and Surface threats) is the first complete, multi-layered counter-UAV (C-UAV) and very short-range air defense (VSHORAD) ecosystem, autonomous from threat detection to neutralization.

This ecosystem is capable of addressing aerial threats on the modern battlefield (drones, loitering munitions, missiles and glide munitions, helicopters and fighter aircraft operating at low altitude) as well as land or naval threats, from ground robots to light and heavy armored vehicles. It is composed of various sensors, and soft-kill and hard-kill effectors. The ARX-30, a cornerstone of these hard kill effectors is a precise fast firing 30mm turret, firing 30x113 C-UAV specifically designed C-UAV ammunition.



Pioneering sovereign Loitering Munitions (LM)



KNDS is adapting to the needs of modern battlefields and showcases its expertise in the field of Loitering Munitions. In collaboration with DELAIR, EOS, and TRAAK, KNDS has become the first pan European industrial player to offer a complete range of loitering munitions-the Mataris family-renowned for its high safety standards and last-second abort capabilities. This portfolio was recently expanded with the addition of the MTO-T (Ground Loitering Munition).

Engineered for large-scale production at a controlled unit cost, the MTO-T fills the gap left by low-cost ground robots and complements aerial UAVs precisely where they are least effective: dense urban environments, underground spaces, and jammed or anti-drone saturated areas. Unlike an UAV constrained by limited energy autonomy, the MTO-T can maintain its position silently, without electromagnetic emissions, for extended durations, and engage only upon operator confirmation - delivering an unprecedented extended tactical standby capability.



Accelerating armored warfare: KNDS Mobility launches CELERIS 8x8 Platform



At MSPO 2026, KNDS Mobility-the group's newly integrated mobility specialist-unveils CELERIS 8x8, a comprehensive, military-grade mobility platform engineered to drastically accelerate the development of next-generation wheeled combat vehicles. CELERIS 8x8 consolidates all the critical technologies needed to design a modern 8x8 chassis and seamlessly integrate it with advanced protection systems and firepower functions. Leveraging its field-proven expertise, KNDS Mobility tailors these core technologies to meet each client's specific operational requirements.

This agile architecture allows KNDS Mobility to compress development timelines significantly while ensuring top-tier performance and full NATO interoperability. The platform is designed to support ambitious defense programs, targeting less than 12 months between the official launch and the rollout of a brand-new, locally produced vehicle.



MSPO 2026 edition underscores KNDS's role as a trusted, sovereign partner for the modernization of the Polish Armed Forces. By prioritizing open architecture, localized maintenance, and comprehensive combat systems, KNDS ensures regional forces maintain maximum operational readiness and strategic independence.





About KNDS



KNDS is a leading pan-European land defense company, uniting nearly 11,000 employees and generating €4.4 billion in revenue in 2025. With a strong order backlog of €33.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, the group delivers innovative complete mission solutions built on state-of-the art technologies. Leveraging deep industrial expertise and strong partnerships, KNDS develops open, interoperable solutions combining manned and unmanned systems, designed to meet tomorrow's operational challenges. As a prime contractor, it provides full system-of-systems capabilities, from platforms to ammunition and services, managing the entire value chain and encompassing complete product life cycles. Born from the alliance of Nexter and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, KNDS embodies the path toward a collective and efficient future for the sovereignty of Europe's defense by supporting the standardization and interoperability between European and NATO forces.

Trusted by 40+ armies worldwide, including 24 European armed forces, KNDS benefits from decades of combat-proven experience. KNDS embodies a united, efficient model to enhance stability and long-term security in Europe and beyond.



Contacts Presse



Guillem Monsonis

Head of Communications KNDS France

E-Mail: guillem.monsonis@knds.fr

T: +33 (0) 7 63 06 63 57



Fanny Mounier

Media relations manager KNDS France

E-Mail: fanny.mounier@knds.fr

T: + 33 (0) 7 64 26 37 88





End of Media Release



Issuer: KNDS N.V.

Key word(s): Industry



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