Irish pharmaceutical manufacturer to discuss API quality following commercial launches in Germany and the UK

Dunbar Pharmaceuticals ("Dunbar Pharma" or "the Company"), Ireland's first EU GMP-certified manufacturer of plant-derived cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), today announced that it will attend expopharm 2026 in Munich from 15-17 September 2026 at Messe München, Am Messesee 2, 81829 Munich, Germany. expopharm, a leading European trade fair serving the pharmacy market, brings together pharmacists, pharmaceutical companies and other industry stakeholders from across Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908267524/en/

Dunbar Pharma to Showcase European Dronabinol Supply Capabilities at expopharm 2026 in Munich

Dunbar Pharma's discussions at expopharm will focus on its presentation, "Quality Beyond the Certificate What Makes a Reliable Dronabinol API?" The company will discuss why a certificate of analysis (CoA) alone does not provide a complete assessment of API quality, and how standardised pharmaceutical manufacturing, batch-to-batch consistency and reliable long-term supply help pharmacists prepare compounded medicines consistently and support continuity of patient care.

Dunbar Pharma markets its plant-derived dronabinol API under the trademark WaterClear THC.

Founder and CEO Leah Fletcher and members of the Dunbar Pharma team will be available at Hall A2, Stand A43, to meet with pharmacists, pharmaceutical partners and other industry stakeholders.

Dunbar Pharma will also participate in expopharm's medical cannabis guided tour, held daily from 12:20 to 13:20. During the tour, Melanie Dolfen, a pharmacist specialising in medical cannabis and owner of BezirksApotheke Berlin, will join Dunbar to discuss how pharmacists assess API quality and share her experience using Dunbar Pharma's dronabinol in pharmacy compounding.

"expopharm is an important opportunity for us to meet directly with compounding pharmacists and discuss how pharmaceutical-grade, plant-derived dronabinol can support their work and their patients," said Leah Fletcher, Founder and CEO of Dunbar Pharma. "We manufacture and supply WaterClear THC at commercial scale in Ireland under EU GMP, providing pharmacists with the quality, consistency and reliable supply they require. Having established our product in Germany and expanded into the UK, we look forward to building new pharmacy relationships in Munich and supporting broader access to dronabinol-based medicines."

Dunbar Pharma's presence at expopharm follows the Company's commercial launch and supply of its plant-derived dronabinol API in Germany, one of Europe's most established dronabinol markets, and its subsequent entry into the UK through an agreement with IPS Pharma. The agreement makes WaterClear THC available through the UK's regulated Specials framework, enabling clinicians to source pharmaceutical-grade, plant-derived dronabinol through IPS Pharma's established supply network.

Dunbar Pharma manufactures WaterClear THC at commercial scale at its EU GMP-certified facility in Athlone, Ireland, under the oversight of the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA). The Company's validated manufacturing process and full batch traceability are designed to provide the consistency and continuity of supply required for regulated pharmaceutical medicines.

WaterClear THC is a chemically defined active pharmaceutical ingredient manufactured to recognised pharmacopoeia standards. Unlike botanical cannabis preparations, it enables consistent milligram dosing and has minimal compositional variability, providing pharmaceutical-grade precision for individualised prescribing. While dronabinol has historically been produced synthetically, Dunbar Pharma uses a proprietary process based on plant-derived starting materials.

To arrange a meeting with Dunbar Pharma at expopharm, contact pr@dunbarpharma.ie. Attendees can visit the Company in Hall A2, Stand A43.

About Dunbar Pharmaceuticals

Dunbar Pharmaceuticals (Mercury Rising Ltd.) is a privately owned Irish pharmaceutical manufacturer and Ireland's first EU GMP manufacturer of plant-derived cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Based in Athlone, Ireland, the company manufactures difficult-to-make, pharmaceutical-grade APIs, including plant-derived dronabinol, to recognised pharmacopoeia standards for regulated pharmaceutical markets, including Germany and the UK.

Built from the ground up as a pharmaceutical manufacturer on Ireland's world-class pharma platform, Dunbar Pharma operates under the oversight of the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), with validated processes and full batch traceability supporting dependable supply to licensed partners across Europe.

Dunbar Pharma was founded on a simple observation: medical use of cannabinoids was growing worldwide, but the pharmaceutical infrastructure behind it had not kept pace. The company is closing that gap, building Europe's pharmaceutical infrastructure for plant-derived cannabinoid medicines by combining EU GMP manufacturing, pharmaceutical quality standards and reliable supply for healthcare partners and patients. The company has been recognised for its growth and innovation, including Emerging Company of the Year at the BioPharmaChem Impact Awards 2026, Product Manufacturing Start-Up of the Year at the National Start-Up Awards 2025, and the Ambition Growth Award at the Local Enterprise Office Awards 2026. Keep up to date on activity from Dunbar Pharma on LinkedIn.

Notes to Editor

Dunbar Pharmaceuticals (Mercury Rising Ltd.) is an Irish GMP manufacturer based in Athlone, Ireland. GMP Certificate: 35486/ASR13213/000001; ASR Certificate: ASR13213/000001 verifiable on the EudraGMDP public register.

Dronabinol is the INN (international non-proprietary name) for delta-9-THC in purified pharmaceutical form, prescribed internationally for decades in regulated prescription medicines for specific indications.

In the UK, "Specials" are unlicensed medicines manufactured or supplied to meet the individual clinical needs of a specific patient where no suitable licensed alternative is available. They are prescribed by clinicians and produced by licensed Specials manufacturers, such as IPS Pharma, under MHRA oversight.

Dunbar's dronabinol is manufactured exclusively for pharmaceutical use, not consumer or wellness products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908267524/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Nicole Farah

Americana Communications Ltd.

pr@dunbarpharma.ie

www.americanapr.com