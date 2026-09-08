Former President and Chief Financial Officer, Deutsche Bank AG, Joins Warburg Pincus in Europe as a senior advisor and Executive-in-Residence

Warburg Pincus, the pioneer of private equity global growth investing, today announced the appointment of James von Moltke as a senior advisor and Executive-in-Residence. Mr. von Moltke, who takes up the role with immediate effect, will bring his extensive industry expertise to support the firm's European activities with particular focus on the financial and technology sectors, where he will support the identification and evaluation of new potential investment opportunities. He will also play an active role in value creation across the firm's existing portfolio in Europe.

Mr. von Moltke brings significant industry experience to the firm, having served as President of Deutsche Bank AG since 2022 and as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of the Group for nine years. During this time, he played a key role in driving the bank's transformation, as well as the articulation and execution of Deutsche Bank's 'Global Hausbank' strategy. He also played a lead role in the Initial Public Offering of Deutsche Bank's asset management affiliate, DWS Group GmbH Co. KGaA in 2018, and served as Management Board Member responsible for Asset Management from 2023.

Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, he was Treasurer of Citigroup, managing its capital, funding, liquidity and interest rate risk, and also served as the bank's Head of Corporate M&A and Global Head of Financial Planning and Analysis. Earlier in his career, he led Morgan Stanley's Financial Technology Advisory team globally and spent ten years at J.P. Morgan across New York and Hong Kong, following three years at Credit Suisse First Boston in London.

"Having spent my career at the intersection of global banking, capital markets and financial transformation, I'm excited to bring that experience to Warburg Pincus and its portfolio companies, particularly as the sector navigates a period of significant structural change," said James von Moltke. "I've long admired Warburg Pincus for its partnership approach, something I saw firsthand in the Primerica IPO, where the firm worked closely with management and the selling shareholder to bring a value-enhancing deal to life."

"We are delighted to welcome James to Warburg Pincus. He is as seasoned an operator as they come, with a career spanning more than three decades at the top of global financial services," said Andrew Sibbald, Managing Director, Head of Europe, Warburg Pincus. "James helped lead Deutsche Bank through one of the most consequential transformations in its history, building deep credibility with regulators across the globe along the way. His combination of operating judgment, regulatory credibility and market relationships will be invaluable in helping us source new opportunities and continuing to build value across our portfolio."

Mr. von Moltke has held numerous advisory and non-executive positions throughout his career, including Chairman of the Deposit Insurance Committee of the Association of German Banks and Vice-Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Prüfungsverband Deutscher Banken e.V. He also represented Deutsche Bank on the boards of the Deutsches Aktieninstitut, Schmalenbach Gesellschaft für Betriebswirtschaft, Atlantik-Brücke e.V. and the American Chamber of Commerce in Germany.

Notes to Editors

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is the pioneer of global growth investing. A private partnership since 1966, the firm has the flexibility and experience to focus on helping investors and management teams achieve enduring success across market cycles. Today, the firm has more than $105 billion in assets under management, and more than 225 companies in its active portfolio, diversified across stages, sectors, and geographies. Warburg Pincus has invested in more than 1,100 companies across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies.

The firm is headquartered in New York with more than 15 offices globally. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Alice Gibb

Director, Europe Communications

Alice.gibb@warburgpincus.com

+44 207 306 3090