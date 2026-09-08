Saledock to Showcase All-New POS App for Bike Retailers at CIN Live 2026

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saledock, a leading unified retail platform for UK retailers, is all set to unveil its brand-new POS solution for cycling retailers at CIN Live 2026. Following the recent rebranding of its retail platform as Celerant ONE, the POS app will allow bike shops, workshops and cycling suppliers to explore connected retail technology and discover how it can help simplify day-to-day operations.

Bringing businesses and professionals from across the cycling industry, the CIN Live event will take place on Sunday, September 20th and Monday, 21st, 2026 at NAEC, Stoneleigh in Warwickshire. Visitors can meet the Saledock team at Stand E24 to learn more about the new POS app and how it can support modern cycling retailers.

A New POS Experience Built for Cycling Retail

Designed specifically for the bike retail industry, Saledock's new POS app offers an intuitive, powerful, and faster approach to managing their retail operations. As part of Saledock's wider unified retail platform, the app also connects POS, eCommerce, customer data, and inventory, helping retailers manage their operations through a single platform.

Helping Bike Retailers Simplify Everyday Operations

By bringing the core retail operations together, Saledock enables bike shops to maintain a clear view of their business while ensuring a straightforward POS experience at the point of sale. The platform includes workshop integration through Bikebook to allow retailers to connect sales and workshop operations within their wider retail setup.

For cycling retailers, this connected approach can be particularly valuable as they manage a combination of online orders, in-store sales, customer data, and workshop activity. Managing these processes across separate platforms can create unnecessary administrative work and make it difficult to maintain accurate information.

CIN Live 2026 event is aimed at workshops, mobile mechanics, brands, bike vendors, and industry service providers to explore the latest solutions for enhancing their bike retail operations.

Save £400 on Data Migration

Saledock offers a FREE data migration worth £400 as part of its CIN Live promotion, supporting bike retailers' move to a new retail system. Retailers visiting Stand E24 can speak with the team and learn how the company supports a connected POS and eCommerce operation. Use Promo code CINLIVE26 to claim the offer. The offer is available to new customers only and ends on October 31, 2026.

"CIN Live is a great opportunity for us to meet directly with bike retailers and demonstrate how our new ePOS app can make everyday retail operations simpler and more connected," said Lewis, Business Developer at Saledock. "We've designed the app with the practical needs of cycling businesses in mind, from faster point-of-sale operations and stock visibility to seamless integration with the wider Saledock platform. We're looking forward to showing retailers at Stand E24 how the new ePOS experience can support their businesses as they grow."

To learn more, visit www.saledock.com

About Saledock

Saledock, recently rebranded its unified retail platform as Celerant ONE, is designed to help UK retailers connect all their retail systems under one platform. It provides tools to manage in-store and online sales while ensuring access to stock visibility and customer activity.

For cycling retailers, Saledock offers an exclusive retail management solution that integrates workshop software, enabling bike businesses to manage more in less time from one connected system.

About CIN Live 2026

CIN Live 2026 offers a unique platform for brands and distributors across the cycling industry to connect with clients, explore amazing business opportunities, and get insights into products and market trends. It's the right platform for fostering business growth, discovering new ideas, and staying updated on the latest in the cycling industry.

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