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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Premialab partners with Parameta Solutions to expand systematic indices coverage

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab, the leading independent platform for quantitative analytics and quantitative investment strategies, and Parameta Solutions, a world-leading provider of OTC market data, analytics, and post-trade solutions, today announced a partnership that will integrate Parameta Solutions' index family into Premialab's quantitative analytics platform.

The integration will give institutional investors access to Parameta Solutions' indices within Premialab's independent research and analytics environment, combining transparent, market-driven benchmarks with advanced quantitative analysis.

Parameta Solutions' indices, covering swap rates, interest rate volatility, inflation swaps and global LNG basis will be available within Premialab's research and analysis environment, giving institutional investors greater access to benchmarks across rates and commodities markets.

Clients using Premialab will be able to analyse Parameta Solutions' indices using Premialab's independent analytics suite, including its Pure Factors framework, to independently benchmark and analyse index performance. This provides investors with additional tools to assess performance, understand source of risk and return, and evaluate the drivers of systematic strategies.

Adrien Géliot, CEO of Premialab, said:

"We are delighted to integrate Parameta Solutions' indices into Premialab. As systematic strategies play an increasingly important role in rates and commodities markets, institutional investors need access to high-quality, transparent benchmarks alongside robust performance analytics. This integration brings together Parameta's indices with Premialab's analytics, providing our clients with a comprehensive toolkit for systematic strategy analysis."

Silvina Aldeco-Martinez, CEO of Parameta Solutions, said:

"High-quality benchmarks are most valuable when they are easy to analyse and use. Many of the world's leading macro and systematic strategies rely on signals from OTC rates and commodities markets. By integrating our indices into Premialab, we are making it simpler for institutional investors to access transparent benchmarks derived from those markets and evaluate them through an independent analytical lens."

About Premialab

Premialab is an independent platform that collaborates with investment banks and institutional investors globally, providing data, analytics and risk solutions for systematic, factor and multi-asset strategies. Premialab's multi-asset, multi-region platform handles over 15 million data points daily across more than 7,000 investable systematic strategies, representing client assets under management of approximately USD 20 trillion. Its proprietary dataset and analytics provide detailed risk decomposition, factor attribution and scenario-based analysis.

With offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai and Sydney, the company partners with investment banks, asset managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies globally.

About Parameta Solutions

Parameta Solutions is the data and analytics division of the TP ICAP Group and the exclusive provider of OTC market data from TP ICAP's leading brokerage brands, including ICAP, Tullett Prebon and PVM. We deliver high-quality market data, indices and analytics across energy and commodities, interest rate swaps and options, money markets, and FX, empowering financial professionals worldwide with trusted insights for the creation of trading strategies, price discovery, pre & post trade analytics, risk management, and regulatory compliance.

For more information, visit http://www.parametasolutions.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/premialab-partners-with-parameta-solutions-to-expand-systematic-indices-coverage-302871490.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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