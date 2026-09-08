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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Fuze Finance Expands to Switzerland to Serve Growing Demand for Crypto-Assets and Stablecoins

  • Approved by SO-FIT as a supervised financial intermediary, it will offer institutional clients with crypto-assets infrastructure and stablecoin settlement alongside SWIFT, SEPA and SIC rails

LUGANO, Switzerland, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuze Finance (Fuze), a regulated crypto-assets infrastructure provider has announced expansion to Switzerland. This marks Fuze's entry to Western Europe, complementing existing regulatory licenses in the Middle East, Turkey and Canada.

The Supervisory Organisation for Financial Intermediaries and Trustees (SO-FIT), has approved Fuze as an affiliated financial intermediary, subject to supervision according to the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

According to the IMF (referencing FINMA), around 4 out of 5 Swiss banks are yet to establish a regulated crypto-assets offering.

Mo Ali Yusuf, CEO of Fuze Finance: "Switzerland is a leader in crypto-assets regulation and we're looking forward to bringing our experience to one of the world's most important financial hubs. Swiss banks and fintechs are looking for more than a crypto product bolted onto existing systems - they need secure, regulated infrastructure suitable for the future of finance. We aim to provide institutions with crypto-assets infrastructure that can help them scale and innovate faster to meet growing client demand."

Fuze will provide institutional clients with crypto-asset infrastructure and stablecoin settlement alongside SWIFT, SEPA and SIC rails, bringing digital and conventional infrastructure within one regulated offering. For Swiss private banks and wealth managers, Fuze will offer a fully disclosed, crypto-asset services model, delivered through Swiss-regulated partner institutions (banks and fintechs).

Fuze will enable institutional crypto brokerage, OTC execution (agency basis) and embedded crypto-asset brokerage. This model is highlighted in a joint-paper with blockchain security and risk solutions firm, Halborn.

Gianluca Masini, Country Manager of Fuze Finance (Switzerland): "Switzerland has built a regulatory framework that treats crypto-assets as a core to the future of finance. Under SO-FIT, we are establishing and growing an on-ground team with agile local decision-making. Swiss banks and fintechs hold their partners to a high standard and we want to provide the best possible service from day one."

For more information, visit fuze.finance.

Disclaimer

Fuze Finance Switzerland is a Swiss financial intermediary affiliated with SO-FIT. Fuze is not a bank and is not licensed or directly supervised by FINMA. Its services are available exclusively to institutional and professional clients on a B2B basis; it does not provide retail services. This is corporate information and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of any service in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful, including the EU/EEA.

Media contact:

Jonathan Ivan-Duke

Partner, duke+mir

jon@dukemir.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fuze-finance-expands-to-switzerland-to-serve-growing-demand-for-crypto-assets-and-stablecoins-302871516.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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