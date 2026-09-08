IDnow Publishes EUDI Wallet Consumer Survey Revealing Cautious Optimism Ahead of December Rollout

New IDnow research shines a light on the trust gap, friction costs, and features set to shape EUDI Wallet adoption.

MUNICH, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, Europe's leader in digital identity and fraud prevention, today published the full findings of its EUDI Wallet Consumer Survey, ahead of the EUDI Wallet's scheduled December 2026 launch.

The report, which features responses from 2,000 adults across France and Germany, reveals that the EUDI Wallet is entering a market where awareness is low, friction is already costing financial services, and consumer trust is there to be won, but only by those who earn it.

According to respondents, current identity verification processes leave significant room for improvement, with nearly half (46%) of respondents stating they often abandon a transaction when processes are too complex or take too long.

Security and Transparency Matter More Than Speed

Security is crucial for the EUDI Wallet to gain consumer acceptance. 40% of respondents cited better protection against fraud as the most important factor for using it. For just under a third (31%), greater control over what data they disclose is also of central importance, while 29% want more transparency and the ability to track what data is being used. Faster and simpler processes, on the other hand, are decisive for 28%.

Acceptance will Largely Depend on the Benefits

Additional identity checks do not generally deter consumers, with 47% of respondents saying they would accept additional checks if they increased security, even if that lengthened the process. If the risk of fraud were to increase, only 13% would still opt for fewer checks.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of consumers also stated they would be more likely to use the EUDI Wallet if they could confirm certain details, such as their age, without having to disclose all their information. The ability to share the minimum necessary information via 'selective disclosure' is the core value proposition of the EUDI Wallet.

Adoption Will Not Happen Overnight

Although EU member states must make the EUDI Wallet available to every citizen by December 2026 and banks are required to accept them by December 2027, the EUDI Wallet Consumer Survey shows that it will likely take some time before the EUDI Wallet becomes widely adopted.

When asked about their preferred method for verifying their identity when opening a bank account, consumers remain divided: 24% prefer in-person verification, 14% a digital identity wallet, 13% scanning an NFC chip, 11% submitting an ID along with a selfie, and 10% a video call with an agent.

This suggests that the rise of digital wallets will not cause other methods to disappear. The best-prepared institutions will be able to guide each customer toward their preferred onboarding process and required level of assurance, without disrupting the experience. The IDnow Trust Platform was recently launched for that very purpose.

"The data tells a clear story: European consumers understand the problem that the EUDI Wallet is designed to solve, but they have not yet been convinced that this is the solution. They know that identity fraud is rising. They know that online verification is broken. They know that sharing more data than necessary carries real risk. What they have not yet seen is a solution they can trust and that is precisely the gap the EUDI Wallet must close," says Philippe Morel, CEO of IDnow.

The EUDI Wallet Consumer Survey, 'The Identity Gap,' provides a detailed analysis of current habits regarding digital identity, consumer expectations, security and privacy concerns, barriers to adoption, and attitudes toward future use cases.

Methodology

The IDnow EUDI Wallet Consumer Survey was conducted by Sapio Research in June 2026, covering 2,000 adults aged 18-80 across France (n=1,000) and Germany (n=1,000), weighted by age and gender.

About IDnow

IDnow is Europe's leader in digital identity and fraud prevention, with a mission to transform trust into a powerful asset in the digital world. Through its broad portfolio of AI-driven, SaaS-based identity and fraud prevention solutions, IDnow establishes, maintains and enriches trust throughout the customer journey, enabling businesses to operate securely while driving growth and scalability.

The IDnow Trust Platform provides unified access to identity verification, fraud prevention, biometric authentication and qualified digital trust services. IDnow has offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania and France and is backed by Corsair Capital.

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