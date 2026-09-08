Norlase Expands European Footprint with Direct Commercial Presence in the United Kingdom

Names Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Heather Robbins as National Sales Director to Drive Regional Growth in the Private Sector

BALLERUP, Denmark, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norlase, a global ophthalmic laser manufacturer developing next-generation laser solutions for the treatment of retina and glaucoma disorders, today announced it is transitioning to a hybrid sales and support model in the United Kingdom, appointing Heather Robbins as National Sales Director, UK, to lead private sector operations.

Under this new structure, Norlase's longstanding partner, Hanson Instruments, will continue to serve National Health Service (NHS) clinics, while Ms. Robbins will drive direct sales and support for private sector accounts and clinic chains. The hybrid approach combines local distribution expertise with a direct presence, strengthening Norlase's ability to deliver consistent, hands-on service, training, and clinical support as adoption of its laser platforms grows across the UK.

"Adopting a hybrid sales model in the UK builds on the momentum we've created across Europe," said Oliver Hvidt, CEO and Co-Founder of Norlase. "By partnering with Hanson to serve NHS clinics while establishing a direct line for private accounts and clinic chains, we can better support the unique needs of UK retina and glaucoma specialists. Heather's background in ophthalmic and medical device sales, combined with her deep knowledge of the UK market, makes her the ideal leader for our private sector efforts, and we're excited about the impact she'll have for our customers."

Ms. Robbins brings more than 19 years of experience in ophthalmic and medical device sales, including a 15-year tenure at Optos, a manufacturer of ultra-widefield retinal imaging devices, where she most recently served as Regional Sales Manager for Southwest England & Southern Wales, and prior experience as a Territory Manager focused on the glaucoma product portfolio at Allergan.

With this transition, Norlase expects to better serve ophthalmologists in the UK and continue building the kind of direct, in-market presence that has supported its growth in the United States.

Ms. Robbins will join CEO Oliver Hvidt and the international team at the upcoming 44th Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS). Attendees are invited to visit Stand F.116 to meet the team and experience the LYNX Pattern LIO and ECHO Pattern Laser in person.

Additionally, Norlase will host two featured booth talks:

On Saturday, September 12 (11:00 and 15:00), Dr. Alexander Thrane will present his talk, "Paradigm Change for Laser Trabeculoplasty: Pattern MLT (PMLT)."

On Sunday, September 13 (11:00 and 14:00), Prof. Paulo Eduardo Stanga will present his talk, "Pre-Cataract Surgery Vitreoretinal Examination: What the Cataract Surgeon Needs to Understand."

About Norlase

Norlase develops next-generation laser solutions for the treatment of retina and glaucoma diseases. Founded in Denmark, Norlase is made up of worldwide industry experts in ophthalmology, laser technology, medical device development, and customer care. Norlase is on a mission to improve practice efficiency, patient care, and physician convenience for ophthalmologists worldwide. Norlase's product portfolio includes a range of first-to-market, highly ergonomic, ultra-compact and portable laser photocoagulator systems. The company has developed and introduced the first pattern-scanning, integrated laser and LIO system, LYNX, and continues to evolve innovation and ingenuity for ophthalmologists worldwide.

CONTACT: Levi Hall, levi@lcommunitations.me

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