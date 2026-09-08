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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
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BOE's First Overseas IPC at IFA: "LIGHT" Innovation Powers a New Chapter of Globalization

BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 7, 2026 (Berlin time), the BOE IPC Europe 2026, themed "Innovation, Globalization, Collaboration," opened in Berlin, Germany, held concurrently with IFA 2026. As an industry event for BOE's global display and IoT ecosystem partners, this was the first time that IPC (BOE Innovation Partner Conference) held a forum overseas. Across Europe and around the world, more than 200 partners were invited to discuss future trends in the display industry and opportunities for deeper collaboration. An innovation technology showcase was also set up under the theme "LIGHT," representing Low-power, Innovation Tech, Global Service, High-performance, and Top Quality. It showed BOE's technological capabilities and scenario-based solutions for the European market.

Qi Zheng, CSO of BOE, noted, "BOE will deepen joint development with global partners. We will be rooted in innovation, bound by collaboration, and driven toward shared success at IFA." Leif Lindner, CEO of IFA, spoke highly of BOE's technological capabilities and its role in driving industry innovation, stating "I am very pleased that BOE is taking the next logical step and showcasing its technological leadership right where the decision-makers and trendsetters of the electronics industry come together at IFA Berlin."

At the event, BOE also joined forces with key European partners, including Saint-Gobain Sekurit, LEDCON, Barco and Vusion, to share innovative applications in areas such as dimming sunroof, MLED, IoT, and e-paper.

In the innovation showcase, BOE introduced its "LIGHT" concept, tailored to the characteristics of the European market, and presented three sections: "LIGHT for Future," "LIGHT for Life," and "LIGHT for Society." The exhibits covered BOE's full spectrum of major display technologies, including LCD, OLED, and MLED, as well as emerging fields such as sensors, photovoltaics and innovations in sustainable development.

As a leading technology innovator, BOE invests approximately 7% of its annual revenue in R&D and has filed more than 100,000 patent applications. It has established sales and service hubs in 15 countries and regions, serving more than 5,000 global clients, including over 100 Fortune Global 500 companies. Around 50% of BOE's annual revenue is generated overseas, and its German subsidiary has served more than 150 European clients.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boes-first-overseas-ipc-at-ifa-light-innovation-powers-a-new-chapter-of-globalization-302871985.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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