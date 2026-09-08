Viking Line Abp: Viking Line renews its management structure

Viking Line Abp CHANGES BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS 08.09.2026 at 10:00 AM

Viking Line renews its management structure

Viking Line Abp is renewing the company's management and organizational structure to better align its operations with current and future business conditions. The aim is to create a clearer, more appropriate and business-oriented organization with a more clearly defined allocation of responsibilities.

As part of the renewal, a central management team will be established under the name Viking Leadership Team, VLT. The team will consist of President and CEO Marcus Risberg, Chief Financial Officer Mats Engblom, Technical Director Ulf Hagström, Chief Marketing Officer Peter Hellgren, as well as the vacant roles of Chief Commercial Officer, with overall responsibility for passenger acquisition, onboard sales and concept development, and Chief Operating Officer, responsible for HR, procurement and Customer Service & Sales.

SVP Johanna Boijer-Svahnström will continue in a role with responsibility for corporate communications and public affairs. SVP Wilhelm Hård af Segerstad will move into a strategic role with responsibility for procurement and logistics. Captain Henrik Grönvik will continue as Master of Viking Grace.

The change will be implemented gradually over the coming months. During the transition period, the current management structure will remain in place while the processes to fill the new positions are initiated. Appointments will be communicated on an ongoing basis.

Information about appointments to the open positions will be provided separately once the processes have been completed.

Viking Line Abp





Marcus Risberg

President and CEO

Marcus Risberg

President and CEO

marcus.risberg@vikingline.com

+358-(0)18-270 00