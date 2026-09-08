ES Group AB (publ): ES Energy Save appoints Nowatermia as exclusive distributor in Poland for commercial heat pumps

ES Group AB (publ) has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Polish Nowatermia sp. z o.o. covering commercial heat pumps under the ES Energy Save brand in Poland. Poland is one of Europe's largest heating markets and is undergoing a rapid shift from coal and gas to electrified heating.

The agreement is made within ES Group's own-brand business. Nowatermia becomes the exclusive distributor of ES Energy Save commercial heat pumps in Poland, serving multi-family buildings, commercial premises, public buildings and industrial facilities.

Nowatermia was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Lipno, with a branch in Gdynia. The company has built a nationwide position in Swedish heat pump technology, was named a Forbes Diamenty laureate in 2025 and has a strong track record in large, tender-driven projects.

"Poland is one of Europe's biggest commercial heating markets. The decisive factor there is not the product alone. It is whether a distributor can carry a project from design through installation and aftersales service. Nowatermia has built that capacity, with design competence backed by a nationwide installation and service organisation. Combined with our design tools, cloud platform and hardware technology, it is a strong fit for the projects this segment demands."

Mevludin Divovic-Hadzic, CCO and Head of Commercial Segment, ES Group

"Poland is in a big decarbonisation journey and winning those projects takes more than equipment. It takes design, commissioning and service that hold up over the lifetime of the installation. We have worked with Swedish heat pump technology since day one, and we choose our suppliers on what happens after the sale as much as before it. In ES Energy Save we have found a product platform we can standardise on across large installations, and a manufacturer that is present when a project needs support."

Marcin Nowak, President, Nowatermia

The agreement covers the ES Energy Save commercial air-to-water range, including the R290 series, which can be cascaded to serve large heating loads through a single control platform.

This agreement reflects ES Group's strategy of expanding through strong local distributors. The partnership model enables ES Group to establish and scale its offering under the ES Energy Save brand in new markets without building its own local sales and service organisation.

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Helena Wachtmeister, CFO, ES Group AB

Email: hw@esgroup.co

About Us

ES Group is a Swedish heat pump technology and platform company. ES Group enables brands to enter and scale in heat pump markets through white label and ODM partnerships built on proprietary platform architecture and in-house control technology. ES Group also distributes heat pumps under its own brand, ES Energy Save, through installer and distribution networks across European markets. The company has been active in European heat pump markets since 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: ESGR B). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.