Avarda Bank AB: Monthly Statistics August 2026

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 27,407 million at the end of August 2026. Compared to August 2025, the loan portfolio has increased by 21% in local currencies. The number of app-users amounted to 568,118* at the end of August, representing an increase of 32% compared with August 2025.

As of 31 August 2026 As of 31 August 2026 27,407 +21% 568 +32% Loan portfolio, SEK million App-users, thousand

Month August 2026 August 2025 Change Everyday Finance Transaction volume**, SEK million 4,581 3,670 +25% Consumer Lending New lending, SEK million 455 459 -1%

Cumulative for the year Jan-Aug 2026 Jan-Aug 2025 Change Everyday Finance Transaction volume**, SEK million 32,549 24,143 +35% Consumer Lending New lending, SEK million 3,559 3,726 -4%

* Number of app-users is equated with the number of active credit cards.

** The sum of all purchases made through Avarda Group's platform.

All figures for August 2026 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, Group CFO

Email: ir@avarda.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 8 September 2026 at 8:30 CET.

About Avarda Group

Avarda Group simplifies how customers across Europe manage their personal finances. We have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2016. Rooted in our Swedish heritage, we combine a pragmatic and disciplined business mindset, with cutting-edge technology and innovation, always with a strong focus on cost-efficiency and profitability. Our proprietary, scalable platform and infrastructure enable efficient expansion across multiple markets. We move customers, partners and ourselves forward - towards new opportunities and evolving needs.