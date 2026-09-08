Avarda Bank AB: Monthly Statistics August 2026

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 27,407 million at the end of August 2026. Compared to August 2025, the loan portfolio has increased by 21% in local currencies. The number of app-users amounted to 568,118* at the end of August, representing an increase of 32% compared with August 2025.
|As of 31 August 2026
|As of 31 August 2026
|27,407 +21%
|568 +32%
|Loan portfolio, SEK million
|App-users, thousand
|Month
|August 2026
|August 2025
|Change
|Everyday Finance
|Transaction volume**, SEK million
|4,581
|3,670
|+25%
|Consumer Lending
|New lending, SEK million
|455
|459
|-1%
|Cumulative for the year
|Jan-Aug 2026
|Jan-Aug 2025
|Change
|Everyday Finance
|Transaction volume**, SEK million
|32,549
|24,143
|+35%
|Consumer Lending
|New lending, SEK million
|3,559
|3,726
|-4%
* Number of app-users is equated with the number of active credit cards.
** The sum of all purchases made through Avarda Group's platform.
All figures for August 2026 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, Group CFO
Email: ir@avarda.com
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 8 September 2026 at 8:30 CET.
About Avarda Group
Avarda Group simplifies how customers across Europe manage their personal finances. We have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2016. Rooted in our Swedish heritage, we combine a pragmatic and disciplined business mindset, with cutting-edge technology and innovation, always with a strong focus on cost-efficiency and profitability. Our proprietary, scalable platform and infrastructure enable efficient expansion across multiple markets. We move customers, partners and ourselves forward - towards new opportunities and evolving needs.