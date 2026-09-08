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WKN: A41E66 | ISIN: SE0025666969 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TF0
Frankfurt
08.09.26 | 08:03
18,740 Euro
-1,78 % -0,340
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVARDA BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVARDA BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,68018,96010:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 08:30 Uhr
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Avarda Bank AB: Monthly Statistics August 2026

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 27,407 million at the end of August 2026. Compared to August 2025, the loan portfolio has increased by 21% in local currencies. The number of app-users amounted to 568,118* at the end of August, representing an increase of 32% compared with August 2025.

As of 31 August 2026As of 31 August 2026
27,407 +21%568 +32%
Loan portfolio, SEK millionApp-users, thousand
MonthAugust 2026August 2025Change
Everyday Finance
Transaction volume**, SEK million4,5813,670+25%
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million455459-1%
Cumulative for the yearJan-Aug 2026Jan-Aug 2025Change
Everyday Finance
Transaction volume**, SEK million32,54924,143+35%
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million3,5593,726-4%

* Number of app-users is equated with the number of active credit cards.
** The sum of all purchases made through Avarda Group's platform.

All figures for August 2026 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, Group CFO
Email: ir@avarda.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 8 September 2026 at 8:30 CET.

About Avarda Group
Avarda Group simplifies how customers across Europe manage their personal finances. We have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2016. Rooted in our Swedish heritage, we combine a pragmatic and disciplined business mindset, with cutting-edge technology and innovation, always with a strong focus on cost-efficiency and profitability. Our proprietary, scalable platform and infrastructure enable efficient expansion across multiple markets. We move customers, partners and ourselves forward - towards new opportunities and evolving needs.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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