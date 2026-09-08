HONG KONG and BEIJING, Sept 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - September 7, 2026, Crealights (01191.HK) today officially announced a landmark partnership, establishing a long-term, in-depth strategic collaboration with GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS, "GF"), a leading global semiconductor manufacturer. Leveraging GF's industry-leading silicon photonics technology, Crealights will vigorously advance the engineering deployment and mass production of its 6.4T NPO (Near-Package Optics) products, accelerating the industrialization of next-generation AI silicon photonic interconnect technologies. This strategic move will empower Crealights to consolidate its domestic market position while continuously expanding its footprint in North America and its global business landscape, marking a new phase in the company's global commercialization journey.Currently, global AI computing clusters are rapidly evolving from horizontal scaling (Scale-out) to vertical scaling (Scale-up). Facing the extreme demands of 10,000-card-scale hyperscale data centers for bandwidth density, power efficiency, and latency, Near-Package Optics (NPO) and Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) have emerged as mainstream solutions to overcome next-generation AI interconnect bottlenecks. By integrating and packaging the optical engine directly adjacent to the compute chip, these technologies significantly shorten the optoelectronic signal transmission path. Backed by its comprehensive and mature full-stack silicon photonic technology moat in both NPO and CPO, Crealights has taken the lead in launching 3.2T and 6.4T NPO optical engine products, demonstrating a robust technological advantage in next-generation high-speed AI interconnects.To comprehensively solidify the technological foundation for high-density optical interconnects in next-generation AI systems, Crealights has entered into a deep partnership with GlobalFoundries (GF). By deeply integrating GF's silicon photonics platform with SCALE' Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) solutions, Crealights continues to build a comprehensive advantage integrating photonic integration, high-performance RF CMOS, advanced optical devices, and fiber optic connectivity. Currently, Crealights is collaborating with GF to establish a broad ecosystem of partners spanning design, packaging, connectivity, and system layers, fully supporting the deployment and implementation of diverse next-generation optical architectures.Meanwhile, leveraging GF's scalable global manufacturing footprint and proven high-volume production capabilities, Crealights has established a "dual-track" global manufacturing system that operates in parallel both domestically and internationally. Through the efficient synergy of capacity at home and abroad, this strong alliance has not only significantly shortened the R&D cycle for next-generation optical interconnect products, but also achieved end-to-end integration across the entire chain-from local chip design to scaled delivery for customers in North America and worldwide. Together, they are paving a clear path from technology development to large-scale commercialization, effectively addressing the increasingly urgent demand for optical connectivity in AI computing clusters and hyperscale data centers.A spokesperson for Crealights stated: "Having consolidated our position in the domestic AI computing infrastructure market, Crealights is now driving its global expansion with core NPO and CPO technologies. Adding GF's global manufacturing network and silicon photonics process technology to our current silicon photonics ecosystem ensures a stable supply of next-generation silicon photonic products and completes the commercial closed-loop from local R&D to global delivery, continuously providing core interconnect solutions for large-scale AI computing clusters worldwide."Thomas Barber, Vice President of Communications Infrastructure and Data Center End Markets at GlobalFoundries, commented: "Crealights' comprehensive full-stack silicon photonic design capabilities are highly aligned with GF's strengths in scaled wafer manufacturing. Through global capacity synergy and advanced packaging technology empowerment, both parties will drive the large-scale market deployment of Crealights' products in North America and globally, jointly promoting the widespread application of silicon photonic technology in global AI computing infrastructure."Looking ahead, Crealights will continue to deepen their collaboration with GF across three key areas: joint R&D of cutting-edge technologies, global manufacturing capacity synergy, and the industrialization of NPO and CPO, as well as the co-building of the industry ecosystem. This will drive the global scaled deployment of silicon photonic solutions, unlocking more technological possibilities for AI-driven diverse application scenarios.About CrealightsCrealights is a globally leading provider of AI silicon photonic interconnect solutions, dedicated to delivering high-speed, low-power optical interconnect products for AI data centers and hyperscale computing clusters. The company possesses end-to-end technical capabilities spanning silicon photonic chip design, wafer testing, and optical module manufacturing. Its core product portfolio covers 400G, 800G and 1.6T optical modules, Active Optical Cables (AOC), as well as NPO and CPO optical engines. Backed by its deep domestic industry foundation and global capacity layout, Crealights has become a key player in global AI computing interconnects.For more information, visit www.crealights.com.About GlobalFoundriesGlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world. Through deep partnerships with customers, GF delivers differentiated, power-efficient and high-performance solutions for automotive, aerospace and defense, data center, smart mobile devices, internet of things and other high-growth markets. With global manufacturing operations across the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and holistic technology partner for customers around the world. GF's talented, global team remains focused every day on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, please follow the WeChat Official Account: GLOBALFOUNDRIES_CN.Media ContactMs. Claire ZhangTEL: (852) 5427 3696E-mail: projectcrealights.list@everbloom.com.cnSource: Crealights Technology Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.