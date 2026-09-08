Glo 2.0 lets procurement teams run entire sourcing events, from intake to negotiation to award, so they can competitively source more spend and deliver more value to the business.

Today, Globality launches Glo 2.0, an enterprise platform for autonomous sourcing that streamlines the entire intake-to-award process.

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Glo 2.0 Negotiation

Analysis shows that over half of all addressable enterprise spend is still not competitively sourced. Capacity limits force procurement teams to focus only on their highest-stakes events and leave the rest untouched, a tradeoff that costs businesses millions. Glo 2.0 removes that constraint: AI agents work as an extension of the procurement team, running entire sourcing events so teams can clear their backlogs.

Glo 2.0 is a single platform for procurement teams, with specialized AI agents that act as an extension of your team and run entire sourcing events, including negotiating with suppliers. Teams can choose to let AI run sourcing events fully autonomously or operate in collaborative mode with team members "in the loop" where specified.

AI That Reasons, Acts, and Negotiates Autonomously

Globality has long been the dedicated leader in agentic sourcing. Glo 2.0 is the next wave of that innovation with agents that reason, act, and make decisions on their own.

For years, AI in sourcing was limited to the early stages of an event; drafting an RFx and flagging relevant suppliers before handing off to a person. Procurement managers still had to run the actual event, and each could realistically manage only a handful at a time. This forced teams to prioritize which events to pursue.

Now, AI can run the entire sourcing event, from intake-to-award. It generates the RFx, finds and invites suppliers, negotiates, and analyzes the results, without a person managing each step. Trained on current negotiation techniques, Glo 2.0 handles supplier negotiations autonomously and simultaneously on the terms that matter, including price, quality, delivery, service, and risk. After the negotiation, Glo conducts scenario analysis and recommends the best supplier and scenario.

"This is the first truly autonomous sourcing platform where AI runs the complete intake-to-award process. Our agents don't just automate a workflow; they reason through the data, decide the right approach for what's being sourced, and act on your behalf with suppliers."

- Joel Hyatt, Co-Founder and CEO, Globality

"Globality's autonomous sourcing represents a meaningful opportunity to scale our sourcing work, enabling us to run more events efficiently and ultimately deliver greater value."

- Samer Ijaz, Head of Strategic Sourcing, Dropbox

Autonomy, on Your Terms

Every sourcing event carries its own risk, value, and governance requirements, so Glo 2.0 lets teams decide how much of each event to hand over. Autonomy levels can be set organization-wide, by category, or for a single event.

In Collaborative Mode, Glo 2.0 works with the team: the team leads supplier interactions and makes the award decision, while the platform delivers the commercial reasoning, builds the RFx, and sets negotiation strategy. In Autonomous Mode, Glo 2.0 works for the team: procurement defines the objectives, sets the guardrails, and approves the final award, while the platform runs everything in between. No other solution offers both options.

Glo Intake: The Intelligent Front Door for Employee Purchasing

Sourcing opportunities are often lost before they begin, buried in disconnected, rules-based legacy systems that require extensive training and inadvertently misallocate spend. Business stakeholders want to purchase a good or service, not learn a purchasing process. Complicated tools and outdated forms leave users unsure which system to use or what the procurement rules are.

Glo Intake replaces this with a single conversational front door. It interprets what the stakeholder is asking for, applies the organization's procurement policies, and routes the request to the right path, no training or system-hopping required.

The platform runs a should-cost analysis to measure the gap between what has been submitted and what the market supports, giving procurement the clarity to identify which purchases are worth competitively sourcing before any supplier commitment is made.

Your Best Event, Every Time

Most teams reserve their deepest commercial rigor for their largest events. With Glo 2.0, every event in the portfolio strategic indirect, tail, and direct spend alike gets the same depth as the best event the team has ever run. Categories once too small or time-consuming to source competitively now receive full competitive treatment. Every event carries a full audit trail with AI explainability, enforces policy and guardrails automatically, and runs on a platform certified to SOC 2 and ISO 27001.

Clear the Backlog, Capture the Savings

An event that typically takes six to ten weeks now closes in days. Customers report running five to nine times more sourcing events without adding headcount, and Global 2000 companies have achieved annual cost savings of 10 to 20 percent.

Early customers are already seeing the impact:

"We've been impressed by what Globality has delivered for our procurement organization over the years, and the early results from autonomous mode are the most exciting yet. We're competitively sourcing spend we simply didn't have the capacity to reach before."

- Steve Dyson, VP of Global Indirect Procurement, HP

Packaging, Availability and Resources

Glo 2.0 is available immediately as an upgrade to Glo.

Register for the Glo 2.0 launch webinar here.

About Globality

Globality is the autonomous sourcing platform that manages the complete intake-to-award process.

We deliver 60-90% faster cycle times, 10-20% annual cost savings, and bottom-line impact for leading enterprises including BT, Tesco, Swiss Re, Fidelity, Societe Generale, UPS, and HP.

For more information, visit Globality.com.

Procurement LIVE: The London Summit

September 8-9, 2026

QEII Centre

Booth H3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908880093/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Sarah Lafferty

Round Earth Consulting

slafferty@roundearthconsulting.com