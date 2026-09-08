Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Statement

MONTREAL, Sept. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American aerospace industry is a clear winner on trade and exports. Bombardier is a strong contributor to the sector, creating tens of thousands of jobs across the United States. Aerospace is routinely one of the top export sectors for the United States and a continual trade surplus winner.

Bombardier's American workers are based all around the United States with sites in Kansas, Texas, Arizona, Florida, Connecticut, Illinois, Delaware, California, Washington D.C. and New Jersey, as well as overall direct employment presence in more than 20 states. Bombardier aircraft create tens of thousands of U.S. jobs through the company's growing American footprint as well as within its supply chain made up of approximately 2,800 American companies across 47 states. The company spends over $2.5 Billion with suppliers each year. This deeply integrated network and incredible growth stem from the company's heritage in the business jet industry, dating back to the innovations of Learjet in Wichita, Kansas, and the first business jets to enter service.

Bombardier aircraft are built with American-made components such as engines, avionics and many more key systems provided by great American companies. Significantly, the wings for the world's fastest business jet are made by American workers at Bombardier's facility in Red Oak, Texas while crucial flight control components are made in Bombardier's Los Angeles, California area facility. Bombardier has also announced extensive plans to grow its defense activities as well as its service network and will, later this year, inaugurate a new facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Bombardier values its great partnership with American companies and its U.S. employees. Our plan is to continue to invest in our people, our customers and the communities in which we operate across the country.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service centres across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

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Mark Masluch

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mark.masluch@aero.bombardier.com