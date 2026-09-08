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WKN: 913048 | ISIN: FR0005175080 | Ticker-Symbol: TGNA
Stuttgart
08.09.26 | 10:20
0,936 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSGENE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSGENE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9430,95010:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 07:36 Uhr
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Transgene S.A.: Transgene and ProBioGen Expand Strategic Partnership with Additional License Agreement for AGE1.CR.pIX Cell Line

Strasbourg (France), Berlin (Germany), September 8, 2026, 7:30 a.m. CEST - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and ProBioGen, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in biologics, vaccines and viral vectors, today announce that the companies have broadened the scope of their existing collaboration. Transgene's additional license agreement for ProBioGen's AGE1.CR.pIX® suspension cell line aims to enhance Transgene's manufacturing capabilities with this specialized production technology.

ProBioGen's AGE1.CR.pIX® suspension cell line platform for vaccine production enables highly efficient manufacturing processes, supporting reliable, cost-effective production and increased productivity. The continued partnership between Transgene and ProBioGen underscores a shared commitment to advancing vaccine innovations through manufacturing scalability and optimization support.

"We are pleased to expand the scope of our activities with ProBioGen," said Dr. Alessandro Riva, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Transgene- "This additional license reflects our confidence in the technology to prepare for future clinical needs at scale."

"We value Transgene's continued confidence in our AGE1.CR.pIX platform" said Dr. Volker Sandig, Chief Scientific Officer at ProBioGen- "A continuous cell line qualified as a GMP master cell bank, grown in chemically defined and animal-component-free medium, means every batch begins from the same fully characterized starting material. That is the foundation of a process that is reproducible, scalable and straightforward to transfer - and it lets our partners focus on the virus-product rather than the cell substrate."

***

Contacts

Transgene:
Media:Investors & Analysts:
Caroline Tosch-PourchotLucie Larguier
Corporate and Scientific Communications ManagerChief Financial Officer (CFO)
+33 (0)3 68 33 27 38+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00/04
communication@transgene.frinvestorrelations@transgene.fr
MEDiSTRAVA
Frazer Hall/Sylvie Berrebi
+ 44 (0)203 928 6900
transgene@medistrava.com
ProBioGen Contact:ProBioGen Press Contact:
Dr. Gabriele SchneiderSarah Wandrey
Chief Business OfficerSenior Communications Manager
cdmo@probiogen.depress@probiogen.de


About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform is the Company's lead asset, with demonstrated proof of principle in patients in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers. TG4070, a second individualized vaccine candidate derived from the myvac® platform, is in Phase 1 clinical development in combination with nivolumab in adjuvant non-small lung cancer (NSCLC). The Company has other viral vector-based assets, including BT-001, an oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone, which is in clinical development. The Company also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel viral vector-based modalities.
With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations, identified and selected through advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies.
With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.
Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.com
Follow us on social media: LinkedIn: @Transgene?-?X: @TransgeneSA - Bluesky: @Transgene

About ProBioGen
ProBioGen is a Berlin-based expert in the development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, viral vectors, and vaccines, powered by proprietary technologies that enhance product quality and features. It has developed multiple innovative vaccine platforms, including Lenti.RiGHT®, AGE1 host cell lines and the IP-protected MVA-CR19 strain, which has a unique genomic signature. Operating for over 30 years, ProBioGen runs three manufacturing lines in Berlin, where 300 employees contribute to advancing next-generation therapies and global biotech innovation.
For more information about ProBioGen, follow us on LinkedIn.
ProBioGen's AGE1.CR.pIX cell line is a stable proliferating avian cell line derived from primary cells of a duck embryo. It was developed as an alternative to the use of chicken eggs for large-scale vaccine production. The AGE1.CR.pIX cell line is available as both a suspension and adherent cell line and has been optimized for viral vaccine production and stability. It grows in a commercially available, chemically defined medium without animal components and is an excellent host for a variety of different virus strains.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities' agreement with development phases, and development. The Company's ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene's website (www.transgene.com). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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