Nerds On Site Inc.: Consecutive Profitable Quarters in Second Half of Fiscal 2026

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD) ("Nerds On Site" or the "Company"), a publicly traded consolidator of managed IT, cybersecurity, AI, and technical workforce services for SMEs across Canada and USA, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the third and fourth quarters of its fiscal year ended May 31, 2026.

The Company information for fiscal 2026 presented in this news is preliminary and unaudited. The Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2026 are currently being audited and have not been released. Accordingly, the fiscal financial results presented herein remain subject to completion of the audit and may be subject to adjustment.

Based on these unaudited results, the Company's fiscal 2026 second-half performance demonstrates a significant improvement in operating performance, with Nerds On Site recording profit attributable to common shareholders in both Q3 and Q4, compared with a loss in Q3 and a profit in Q4 fiscal 2025..

Together, Q3 and Q4 fiscal 2026 generated approximately $111,000 in profit attributable to common shareholders, representing an improvement of approximately $214,000 compared with the approximately $102,000 combined loss recorded during the same two quarters of fiscal 2025.

Q4 FISCAL 2026

For the three months ended May 31, 2026, Nerds On Site generated:

Revenue of $3.36 million , compared with $3.57 million in Q4 fiscal 2025.

, compared with $3.57 million in Q4 fiscal 2025. Gross profit of approximately $895,000 , compared with approximately $1.08 million in Q4 fiscal 2025.

, compared with approximately $1.08 million in Q4 fiscal 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses of approximately $790,000, compared with approximately $951,000 in the prior-year quarter, a reduction of approximately 17%





Importantly, the Company achieved profitability despite Q4 revenue being approximately 6% below the comparable fiscal 2025 quarter, demonstrating the impact of improved expense management and operating efficiency.

Q3 FISCAL 2026

The fourth-quarter performance followed a significant improvement in Q3 fiscal 2026. For the three months ended February 28, 2026, the Company generated:

Revenue of $3.28 million , compared with $3.00 million in Q3 fiscal 2025, an increase of approximately 9%

, compared with $3.00 million in Q3 fiscal 2025, an increase of approximately Gross profit of approximately $861,000 , compared with approximately $695,000, an increase of approximately 24%

, compared with approximately $695,000, an increase of approximately Gross margin of approximately 26% , compared with approximately 23% in Q3 fiscal 2025.

, compared with approximately 23% in Q3 fiscal 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses of approximately $758,000 , compared with approximately $905,000, a reduction of approximately 16%

, compared with approximately $905,000, a reduction of approximately Operating profit of approximately $96,000 , compared with an operating loss of approximately $221,000 in Q3 fiscal 2025.

, compared with an operating loss of approximately $221,000 in Q3 fiscal 2025. Net profit attributable to common shareholders of approximately $52,000, compared with a loss attributable to common shareholders of approximately $198,000 in Q3 fiscal 2025.





The Q3 result represented an approximately $250,000 year-over-year improvement in net income attributable to common shareholders

TWO CONSECUTIVE PROFITABLE QUARTERS

Management believes the most significant measure of the Company's fiscal 2026 second-half performance is that the Company recorded profit attributable to common shareholders in both Q3 and Q4 fiscal 2026. In the corresponding fiscal 2025 periods, the Company recorded a loss in Q3 and a profit in Q4.

Q3

FY2026 Q3

FY2025 Q4

FY2026 Q4

FY2025 Revenue $3.28M $3.00M $3.36M $3.57M Gross Profit $861K $695K $895K $1.08M Operating Profit (Loss) $96K $(221K) $98K $136K Profit (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders $52K $(198K) $59K $96K

Across the two quarters, the Company generated approximately $6.65 million in revenue while producing approximately $111,000 in combined profit attributable to common shareholders

For the corresponding Q3 and Q4 periods of fiscal 2025, Nerds On Site generated approximately $6.57 million in revenue but recorded a combined loss attributable to common shareholders of approximately $102,000.

This represents an approximately $214,000 improvement in bottom-line performance on a comparable six-month basis

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Based on our preliminary unaudited results, the most important message from our Q3 and Q4 results is that Nerds On Site has now delivered two consecutive profitable quarters," said Charlie Regan, CEO of Nerds On Site Inc. "A year ago, these same two quarters produced a combined loss attributable to common shareholders of approximately $102,000. This year they produced approximately $111,000 in combined profit - an improvement of more than $200,000."

Regan continued:

"Q3 demonstrated what our business can deliver when revenue growth, gross profit expansion and expense discipline come together. Revenue increased approximately 9%, gross profit increased approximately 24%, SG&A declined approximately 16%, and the quarter moved from a substantial loss to profitability."

"Q4 presented a different test. Revenue was lower than the exceptionally strong Q4 of the prior year, yet we remained profitable. SG&A was approximately $161,000 lower than the comparable quarter, and we delivered our second consecutive quarter of positive earnings attributable to common shareholders. We believe that is an important indication of the progress being made in the underlying economics of our business."

OPERATING LEVERAGE BECOMING VISIBLE

The Q3 and Q4 fiscal 2026 results reflect management's continuing focus on revenue quality, gross profit generation, expense discipline and operating leverage.

Combined SG&A expenses for Q3 and Q4 fiscal 2026 were approximately $1.55 million, compared with approximately $1.86 million during the comparable fiscal 2025 period - a reduction of approximately $307,000, or 17%

At the same time, combined Q3 and Q4 revenue increased modestly to approximately $6.65 million from $6.57 million

Management believes the combination of maintaining revenue levels while materially reducing the operating cost structure was a major contributor to the improvement in bottom-line performance during the second half of fiscal 2026.

The Company remains focused on expanding recurring managed IT and cybersecurity revenue, increasing operating efficiency, growing its U.S. presence and NOS Technical Services business, and leveraging its technology infrastructure to support future growth.

ABOUT NERDS ON SITE INC.

Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD) is a publicly traded consolidator of managed IT, cybersecurity, AI, and technical workforce services for SMEs across Canada and USA.

The Company has served more than 160,000 Clients and continues to focus on expanding its recurring service relationships in Canada and the United States.

For more information, visit NerdsOnSite.com.

Investor Relations

Charlie Regan 1.519.639.4382

charlie@nerdsonsite.com

Nerds On Site Inc.

CSE: NERD

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc80ca80-e354-4874-b9ca-661fad6e6f7c

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