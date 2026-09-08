Battery X Metals to Appoint Accomplished Technology and Consumer Brands Executive Nicholas Reichenbach to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Reichenbach as an independent director of the Company, effective October 1, 2026.

About Nicholas Reichenbach

Mr. Reichenbach is an accomplished entrepreneur, investor and public-company executive with a track record of building, financing and scaling businesses across the technology and consumer sectors. His experience spans technology development, venture formation, strategic partnerships, intellectual-property licensing, institutional financing, capital markets and public-company governance. He currently serves as Managing Partner of Evolver Ventures Inc.; an investment and operating platform focused on building and scaling consumer and technology-enabled businesses.

Mr. Reichenbach's technology experience includes senior executive leadership at Magmic Games, an early mobile game developer and publisher that developed and published a broad portfolio of licensed and original mobile titles. He was also a founder of Rabbit, a venture-backed social video and content-sharing platform, and served as Chairman of GuestDriven, a hospitality technology platform. Across these ventures, Mr. Reichenbach developed experience in software and digital products, intellectual-property partnerships, venture financing, strategic growth and the development of emerging technology businesses.

Mr. Reichenbach subsequently founded Flow Water Inc. ("Flow Water") and led the company from its early development into a scaled North American consumer business. Under his leadership, Flow Water developed its brand and distribution platform across tens of thousands of retail locations, attracted significant institutional capital, and completed its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2021. His experience building and scaling Flow Water provides him with first-hand expertise in executing growth strategies, developing strategic and commercial relationships, accessing capital, and navigating the evolution of an entrepreneurial venture into a publicly traded company.

Strategic Alignment with Battery X Metals' Growth Initiatives

The Company expects Mr. Reichenbach's combination of technology, entrepreneurial, business-building and capital markets experience to provide valuable perspective to the Board as Battery X Metals advances its technology and corporate growth initiatives.

Battery X Metals, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc., is advancing the development and real-world application of its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology. The Company's current initiatives include continued real-world testing across electric vehicle platforms, development of its integrated hardware and software platform, advancement of software capabilities, and engagement with prospective strategic and industry partners.

Mr. Reichenbach's experience building and scaling technology businesses is expected to provide relevant perspective as the Company advances the development of its technology platform and evaluates opportunities to expand its strategic relationships within the electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery industries. His experience with intellectual-property partnerships and technology-enabled businesses is also expected to complement the Company's continued development of its integrated hardware and software offering.

In addition, Mr. Reichenbach's experience founding and scaling Flow Water, attracting institutional capital and leading the company through its transition to the public markets is expected to provide the Board with additional experience relevant to Battery X Metals' broader corporate development and capital markets objectives as the Company pursues its next stage of growth.

"Nicholas brings a combination of technology entrepreneurship, business-building and public capital markets experience that is highly relevant to where Battery X Metals is today," said Massimo Bellini Bressi, Chief Executive Officer of Battery X Metals. "He has built technology businesses, established strategic partnerships, raised institutional capital and led a company through significant growth and into the public markets. As we continue advancing our battery technology platform, developing strategic industry relationships and pursuing our broader corporate growth objectives, we believe Nicholas' experience and perspective will make him a valuable addition to the Board."

"I am pleased to be joining the Board of Battery X Metals at an important stage in the Company's development," said Nicholas Reichenbach. "As the global electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery markets continue to evolve, technologies focused on extending battery life represent a compelling area of opportunity. I look forward to working with the Board and management and contributing my experience in building and scaling businesses, developing strategic relationships and navigating the capital markets as the Company advances its growth objectives."

Board and Audit Committee Composition

As of the date hereof, the Company's Board of Directors is comprised of four directors, including two independent directors, Martino Ciambrelli and Howard Blank, and two non-independent directors, Massimo Bellini Bressi and Dallas Pretty. Upon Mr. Reichenbach's appointment becoming effective on October 1, 2026, he will serve as an independent director of the Company.

The Company's Audit Committee currently comprises three directors, including two independent directors, Howard Blank and Martino Ciambrelli, and one non-independent director, Massimo Bellini Bressi.

Clarification Regarding Y Lithium Project Extension Deposit

The Company also wishes to clarify certain information contained in its August 12, 2026 news release regarding the Y Lithium Project. The Company previously disclosed that, in or around May 2026, it submitted an extension-of-time deposit of C$21,133.83 to the Government of Saskatchewan, Lands and Mineral Tenure Branch, Ministry of Energy and Resources, in respect of the claims comprising the Y Lithium Project. The Company clarifies that the actual amount of the extension-of-time deposit was C$22,608.15, representing a difference of C$1,474.32 from the amount previously disclosed. The discrepancy resulted from an inadvertent clerical error. All other information relating to the extension-of-time deposit in the August 12, 2026 news release remains unchanged.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN: A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, extending the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries, and the recovery and recycling of battery materials. As global electric vehicle adoption continues to grow and demand for battery lifecycle solutions increases, the Company is advancing its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, which recovered approximately 99% of capacity lost due to cell imbalance in a technology demonstration conducted in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), with the NRC validating the initial and final state of charge of the cells. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release. However, such statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the appointment of Mr. Reichenbach becoming effective on October 1, 2026; the anticipated contributions of Mr. Reichenbach to the Board and the Company's technology, strategic, corporate development and capital markets initiatives; the Company's ability to continue the development, testing and real-world application of its lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology; the results and outcomes of current and future real-world testing across electric vehicle platforms; the development and integration of the Company's hardware and software platform and advancement of its software capabilities; the Company's ability to identify, develop and maintain strategic and industry relationships; the Company's ability to successfully pursue its corporate development, capital markets and growth objectives; the availability of financing, personnel, technical expertise and other resources required to advance the Company's initiatives; applicable corporate, securities law, regulatory and exchange requirements; general business and economic conditions; capital markets conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-to-appoint-accomplished-technology-and-consumer-brands-executive-1217883