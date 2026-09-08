EDF announces its intention to launch an issue of new green hybrid notes

EDF (BBB+ stable S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ stable Fitch) is announcing its intention to issue new euro green perpetual subordinated notes under its EMTN programme (the "New Notes"). The New Notes will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

An amount equal to the net proceeds of the New Notes will be used to finance and/or refinance investments in relation to the lifetime extension of the existing nuclear reactors in France as defined in EDF's Green Financing Framework1 and that are aligned with the European taxonomy.

EDF is an active issuer of debt and other types of securities. EDF regularly assesses its financing requirements and monitors national and international financial markets for opportunities to conduct additional issuances of senior debt, hybrids and/or other types of securities.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 515TWh 95% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 26.5gCO2/kWh in 2025, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €113.3bn in 2025.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

(1) The Green Financing Framework and the Second Party Opinion are available on the EDF website in the Sustainable Finance section.