Global Power Solutions Corp: Global Power Solutions Announces appointment of Lyle McChesney as Strategic Advisor.

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Power Solutions Corp. (TSX Venture Exchange: PWER; Frankfurt Stock Exchanges: NJA) ("Global Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lyle McChesney as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.



Mr. McChesney brings extensive mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, equipment maintenance, and industrial systems experience to Global Power Solutions. His hands-on technical background and ability to diagnose, repair, and maintain complex mechanical and electrical systems will provide valuable practical expertise as the Company advances its energy and infrastructure initiatives.



Mr. McChesney has extensive experience working with mechanical equipment, outboards, power systems, hydraulic and steering systems, electrical components, plumbing and fluid systems, and engine-driven equipment. His experience also includes parts and inventory management, record keeping, equipment maintenance, troubleshooting, and ensuring operational safety.



Mr. McChesney's broad technical background complements Global Power Solutions' focus on developing and implementing innovative, scalable power-generation and infrastructure technologies. His practical understanding of machinery, fluid systems, hydraulics, electrical systems, and equipment reliability will support the Company's efforts to evaluate, develop, and deploy next-generation energy solutions.



"Lyle brings an important practical and technical perspective to Global Power Solutions," said Peter Medved, Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive experience diagnosing and maintaining complex mechanical systems will complement our engineering and technology development efforts and help ensure that our solutions remain grounded in real-world operational requirements."



Mr. McChesney stated, "I am pleased to join Global Power Solutions as a Strategic Advisor. I look forward to contributing my mechanical and technical experience to the Company's innovative approach to power generation and infrastructure solutions."



About Global Power Solutions Corp.



Global Power Solutions Corp. is expanding its business strategy to become a provider of innovative clean energy infrastructure designed to support the rapidly growing power requirements of AI data centres and mission-critical facilities. The Company is focused on developing hydrogen-enabled baseload power solutions that provide reliable, scalable and sustainable energy where traditional grid infrastructure is constrained or unavailable. In addition, Global continues its established operations in the manufacture of light gauge steel components and modular building systems for the construction industry.



We seek Safe Harbor.



On behalf of the Board:

Global Power Solutions Corp.



- Peter Medved "

CEO

Tel: 604.684.2181 | Email: info@globalpowercorp.com | https://globalpowercorp.com/

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Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business and operations of Global Power Solutions Corp. ("Global Power" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and deployment of the Company's modular hydrogen power systems, the identification and establishment of potential manufacturing or staging facilities, the integration of licensed and commercially available hydrogen technologies, potential system efficiencies, future commercial applications, and the ability of the Company to obtain any required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "scheduled," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "contemplates," "proposes," "estimates," or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs of management as of the date of this release. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development and commercialization of hydrogen energy technologies, the integration of third-party equipment and technologies, the availability of suitable manufacturing locations and partners, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, changes in economic or market conditions, supply chain factors, technological development risks, and the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business strategy. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release.