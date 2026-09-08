TCL Earns Over 30 Global Honors at IFA 2026, Recognizing Cutting-Edge Innovations Across Display, AI and Smart Living

BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's No. 1 Mini LED and ultra-large[1] TV brand, announced that it has received over 30 honors at IFA 2026, including seven IFA Innovation Award Honoree recognitions and five Global Product Technology Innovation Awards. The IFA awards come alongside multiple media honors from leading tech outlets including Android Authority, TechRadar, Tom's Guide and What Hi-Fi?.

Leading the award-winning lineup, the TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED TV took home both Android Authority's IFA Breakthrough 2026 Award and Tom's Guide's Best in Show Award at IFA 2026, recognizing its next-generation SQD-Mini LED technology. The TCL C8L SQD-Mini LED TV earned IFA Innovation Award Honoree recognition for its advanced display technology and refined design. The TCL X3 Series OLED+ Gaming Monitor received the same Honoree distinction for its ultra-high contrast, refresh rates and beautiful design. In smartphones, led by the flagship P80 Ultra, the ultra-slim TCL P80 Series won Android Authority's Best of IFA 2026 Award, with the P80 Ultra earning separate Honoree recognition from the IFA Innovation Award for its class-leading camera system, display and design. In smart glasses, RayNeo iO Smart Glasses secured IFA Innovation Award Honoree for its integrated AI assistant, while RayNeo GT Max AR Glasses collected both an IFA Innovation Award Honoree recognition and a Global Product Technology Innovation Award for its world-first Dolby Vision-certified AR experience.

TCL's innovation extends across the connected home through an increasingly AI-powered portfolio. The TCL Solar Series Air Conditioner,TCL TwinMag Prime Fresh Series Refrigerator, and TCL heyAiMe Family Companion Robot were each recognized with a Global Product Technology Innovation Award, while the TCL 5G AI CPE X5 Router earned IFA Innovation Award Honoree recognition for its most comprehensive agentic features.

Beyond product innovation, TCL is helping advance industry standards. TCL and TÜV Rheinland jointly published the SQD-Mini LED Display Industry White Paper, introducing a systematic framework for evaluating display performance under diverse real-world viewing conditions. TCL also received the world's first SGS Natural Light Visual Comfort Certification, based on a standard co-developed with SGS. Together, these awards, certifications and industry initiatives underscore TCL's broader commitment to advancing next-generation technologies and bringing smarter, more intuitive experiences into everyday life.

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and a global leader in the television industry. Operating in over 160 markets worldwide, TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products, including TVs, audio systems, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays and more.

[1] Ultra-large refers to TVs measuring 85 inches and above.

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