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WKN: 855182 | ISIN: JP3818000006 | Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 09:34
21,380 Euro
+0,42 % +0,090
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Elektrotechnologie
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Japan 225
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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 09:30 Uhr
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Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu develops diamond-spin quantum computer prototype

New diamond-spin quantum computer prototype incorporating tin-vacancy (SnV) centers into photonic integrated circuits marks significant step toward quantum computing scalability

KAWASAKI, Japan, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu today announced that it has developed the world's first working prototype of a diamond-spin quantum computer incorporating tin-vacancy (SnV) centers into photonic integrated circuits. The prototype can be operated at -271.6°C, higher than the typical operating temperature of superconducting quantum computers (-273.13°C) and Fujitsu has demonstrated in a test environment that it can be utilized via the Fujitsu Hybrid Quantum Computing Platform without any additional specialist knowledge. This development represents an important milestone toward realizing a modular architecture, one of the most promising approaches for scaling quantum computers, due to its high fidelity and efficient optical connectivity.
The prototype is based on the results of joint research started in 2020 by Fujitsu, Delft University of Technology, and QuTech, a world-leading quantum technology research institute and part of TU Delft.

Comment from Vivek Mahajan, Corporate Executive Officer, Corporate Vice President, CTO, in charge of System Platform, Fujitsu Limited

"The diamond-spin approach we have applied in this prototype not only offers exceptional scalability in its own right, but also has the potential to be integrated with superconducting quantum computers to further extend their capabilities, enabling more complex and large-scale computations.
Under our roadmap to achieve a 250 logical qubit system by fiscal 2030 and a 1,000 logical qubit system by fiscal 2035, Fujitsu will continue advancing practical quantum computing across a broad range of areas, from software to hardware, while leveraging the key advantages of the diamond-spin approach, including high fidelity and optical connectivity."

Comment from Dr. Kees Eijkel, General Director, QuTech, Delft University of Technology

"We are delighted to announce this prototype diamond spin quantum computer as a result of the collaborative research conducted since 2020 between Fujitsu, Delft University of Technology, and QuTech. It is a major milestone in our strong collaboration. Demonstrating the scalability expected of diamond spin quantum computing remains a long and challenging journey. However, by further strengthening our collaboration with Fujitsu, we are committed to tackling this ambitious and meaningful challenge and leading the development of next-generation quantum technologies."

For full release click here

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsu-develops-diamond-spin-quantum-computer-prototype-302872003.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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