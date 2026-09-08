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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 09:30 Uhr
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Anchanto Expands Saudi Logistics Connectivity with NAQEL Express

The new connectivity enables brands, retailers and logistics providers to streamline fulfilment and delivery operations through NAQEL Express's integrated logistics capabilities

  • Anchanto customers can now seamlessly connect with NAQEL Express across the Order Management System (OMS), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Operations Experience and Parcel Tracking platforms.
  • The integration enables retailers and logistics providers to automate fulfillment, shipping, returns, and tracking while improving operational efficiency and delivery visibility.
  • The collaboration reinforces Anchanto's long-term investment in the Middle East, expanding its ecosystem of over 200 commerce, logistics, and enterprise integrations worldwide.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchanto, a leading provider of omnichannel commerce and supply chain technology, today announced that customers using its solutions can now connect with NAQEL Express, a subsidiary of Saudi Post | SPL and one of Saudi Arabia's leading integrated logistics and supply chain solutions providers. The connectivity gives brands, retailers and logistics service providers direct access to NAQEL Express's fulfilment and delivery capabilities, supporting smoother logistics operations across the Kingdom.

As retailers and logistics providers across Saudi Arabia continue to scale their omnichannel operations, the need for localized and connected commerce infrastructure has become increasingly important.

The new connectivity brings NAQEL Express capabilities directly into Anchanto-powered operations, enabling businesses to automate fulfilment, delivery, tracking and returns while improving visibility across the customer journey.

The addition further expands Anchanto's ecosystem of more than 200 marketplace, webstore, carrier and enterprise connections worldwide. By strengthening Anchanto's localized logistics capabilities, it helps customers scale efficiently and differentiate through the experiences they deliver across Saudi Arabia and the GCC.

Dmitry Trubkin, General Manager Network Operations & Destination Countries at NAQEL Express, said, "As Saudi Arabia's digital commerce sector continues to grow, businesses require solutions that simplify logistics while delivering a better customer experience. Making NAQEL Express accessible through Anchanto's OMS provides retailers and logistics providers with a more efficient way to benefit from our integrated logistics and delivery capabilities, helping them streamline operations and support their growth ambitions across the Kingdom."

Vaibhav Dabhade, CEO of Anchanto, added, "Regional commerce is built on strong regional ecosystems. As retailers and logistics providers expand across Saudi Arabia and the GCC, they need technology that connects easily with local carriers, marketplaces, and enterprise systems. Adding NAQEL Express to our ecosystem strengthens the localized capabilities available to our customers, helping them scale efficiently and differentiate through the experiences they deliver."

About Anchanto

Anchanto is a global SaaS technology company equipping Logistics Service Providers, Brands, and Retailers with enterprise-grade omnichannel commerce and supply chain capabilities. Headquartered in Singapore, Anchanto supports businesses with local teams in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and 10 other countries across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Its platforms offer ready integrations with more than 200 marketplaces, webstores, shipping carriers, and enterprise systems worldwide.

Contact

Charles PY
Chief Marketing Officer - Anchanto
charles.py@anchanto.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anchanto-expands-saudi-logistics-connectivity-with-naqel-express-302872004.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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