Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 08-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 08/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: HAMMERSON PLC 5.875% Notes due 08/06/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3489989XXX -- GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to (and including) GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: CITY OF GOTEBORG 3.218% Green Notes due 08/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3498992XXX -- SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof) securities Floating Rate Green Notes due 08/09/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and debt-like XS3498826XXX -- integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 40.00% Notes due 08/09/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of TRY10,000 each) debt-like XS3491329XXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 442398 EQS News ID: 2395178 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 08, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)