DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc (LEMA) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 88.5934 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69840793 CODE: LEMA ISIN: LU2573967XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573967XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMA LEI Code: 213800EH8RDDKCSGK398 Sequence No.: 442408 EQS News ID: 2395340 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)