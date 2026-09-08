DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (MTHU) Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.0098 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 210318 CODE: MTHU ISIN: LU2891727XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2891727XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTHU LEI Code: 213800BMEYV23FGXAU96 Sequence No.: 442421 EQS News ID: 2395366 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2026 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)