DJ Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (PRUB) Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.4507 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 354973 CODE: PRUB ISIN: LU2621112XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2621112XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUB LEI Code: 549300KNN25GRP3YZJ75 Sequence No.: 442425 EQS News ID: 2395374 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2026 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)