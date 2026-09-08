Study examines how 100 Australian businesses across 10 industries appear in AI-generated responses to buyer questions

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - GOJI, a Melbourne-based digital agency, has published the Australian AI Visibility Index, a study measuring how 100 Australian businesses across 10 industries appeared in 1,459 AI-generated answers captured during August 2026.

A woman using a laptop displaying the Perplexity AI interface in a bright, modern workspace.

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The study evaluated responses to 473 buyer-oriented questions submitted across ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews. Questions covered five categories, including business recommendations, pricing, comparisons, brand-specific queries and problem-based searches.

One of the study's findings concerned service-business pricing questions. Across 149 answers to cost-related questions involving five service industries, businesses included in the study were named in eight responses, or approximately 5% of the total.

Across all scoreable question types, service-industry businesses were named in 51% of answers relating to their industries. The study covered businesses in healthcare, real estate, building, manufacturing and legal services, as well as businesses in ecommerce, supermarkets, major retail, banking and fast-moving consumer goods.

The Australian AI Visibility Index also examined whether businesses received a link to their own website when they were mentioned in an AI-generated answer. The study found that approximately four in ten business mentions did not include a link to the business's own website.

According to the published findings, answers without a direct company link instead drew information from sources including directories, review platforms, forum discussions, industry resources and previously published news material.

The research also examined whether AI systems consistently identified businesses as distinct entities. In one case recorded in the study, a business was assessed across 15 answers without being correctly identified in any of them, demonstrating one of the entity-resolution issues documented during the research.

GOJI published the study methodology alongside the findings. The methodology describes how the 100 businesses were selected, how the 473 questions were developed, how responses were captured and how the 1,459 answers were scored.

The first edition was conducted under consistent testing conditions across the three AI platforms during August 2026. The published methodology also identifies the businesses and industries included in the dataset so the study's sampling and scoring approach can be reviewed.

The Index is intended to establish a repeatable dataset for observing how Australian businesses are represented in AI-generated answers as the use and behaviour of answer engines develops.

Full methodology and study results are available at https://goji.agency/ai-visibility-index.

About GOJI

GOJI is a Melbourne-based digital agency working across brand, websites, search, AI visibility and AI development. The agency publishes the Australian AI Visibility Index, which measures how Australian businesses appear in AI-generated answers.

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