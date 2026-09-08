DJ Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc (FINW) Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 481.567 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1896844 CODE: FINW ISIN: LU0533033XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LEI Code: 549300CMLNSJRMJMJL93 Sequence No.: 442451 EQS News ID: 2395428 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2026 03:03 ET (07:03 GMT)