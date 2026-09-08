DJ Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc (GAGG) Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.6134 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13464389 CODE: GAGG ISIN: LU1437024XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437024XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GAGG LEI Code: 222100OZ1M1LXGO7SA89 Sequence No.: 442505 EQS News ID: 2395542 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 08, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)