DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc (TPHG) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 191.6571 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42978 CODE: TPHG ISIN: LU1681038XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG LEI Code: 549300RRCUA32TDY5A92 Sequence No.: 442521 EQS News ID: 2395574 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)