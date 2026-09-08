DJ Amundi MSCI World Momentum Advanced UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Momentum Advanced UCITS ETF ACC (WMAG) Amundi MSCI World Momentum Advanced UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Momentum Advanced UCITS ETF ACC DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.1114 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43277494 CODE: WMAG ISIN: IE0001FQFXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE0001FQFXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WMAG LEI Code: 2138006YUVFH3VYFVP95 Sequence No.: 442535 EQS News ID: 2395602 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)