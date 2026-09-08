DJ Amundi MSCI World Small Cap ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Small Cap ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF ACC (WMSC) Amundi MSCI World Small Cap ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Small Cap ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF ACC DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.7472 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41274226 CODE: WMSC ISIN: IE000UZZ5XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000UZZ5XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WMSC LEI Code: 2138005BXO4HD71CFG26 Sequence No.: 442545 EQS News ID: 2395622 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)