DJ Amundi Global Bioenergy UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Bioenergy UCITS ETF USD Acc (CWEU) Amundi Global Bioenergy UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Bioenergy UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 624.8122 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8799 CODE: CWEU ISIN: LU1681046XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681046XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWEU LEI Code: 549300ZVYCLE5NKBFX60 Sequence No.: 442546 EQS News ID: 2395624 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)