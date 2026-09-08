Bioz, Inc.: Equitech-Bio Expands Reagent Portfolio with New IgG Offering and Publication-Backed Product Validation from Bioz

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , the scientific marketing platform that transforms peer-reviewed research into evidence-rich product experiences, today announced the continued expansion of its collaboration with Equitech-Bio , a trusted supplier of serum proteins, immunoglobulins, antisera, and other biological reagents for research, diagnostic development, and bioprocessing applications.

As Equitech-Bio prepares to introduce a new reagent-grade IgG product, the company is leveraging Bioz to place greater visibility on the scientific evidence supporting its most important product lines. Through Bioz Badges embedded on individual product webpages and a centralized Bioz Content Hub , researchers can access relevant peer-reviewed evidence while evaluating Equitech-Bio reagents.

The new reagent-grade IgG offering will expand Equitech-Bio's broad selection of immunoglobulins from multiple animal species. Together with the company's established animal IgG portfolio, the new product will give laboratories another high-quality option for research and development workflows in which consistency, purity, and reliable performance are essential.

"Researchers need more than a product specification, they need confidence that a reagent can perform in the applications that matter to them," said Dakota Howell , Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Equitech-Bio. "As we introduce our new reagent-grade IgG and continue to spotlight our antisera, BSA, and animal IgG portfolios, Bioz helps us place peer-reviewed evidence directly beside the products. This gives customers a clearer, faster way to evaluate their options and move forward with confidence."

Equitech-Bio's portfolio supports a wide range of experimental and manufacturing needs. Its antisera offerings include custom and species-specific solutions, while its BSA portfolio includes multiple grades and purification formats for applications such as assay development, cell culture, diagnostics, and protein stabilization. The company's animal IgG selection spans numerous species and formats, enabling researchers to identify products suited to their specific protocols.

On participating product webpages, Bioz Badges transform published product citations into an interactive research experience. Scientists can review relevant article excerpts, explore how a reagent has been used in published experiments, and view Bioz Stars ratings without interrupting the product-evaluation process. The Bioz Content Hub brings Equitech-Bio's broader publication record together in one searchable location, helping researchers begin with the scientific literature and navigate efficiently to the products most relevant to their work.

The Bioz platform updates continuously as new peer-reviewed research becomes available. This gives Equitech-Bio a dynamic way to support both established products and new launches with current scientific evidence, while helping its sales and marketing teams understand which products, applications, and publications are generating the greatest interest.

"Equitech-Bio's decision to connect its new reagent-grade IgG and core reagent portfolios with publication-backed evidence reflects a strong commitment to transparent product evaluation," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "Whether scientists are selecting antisera, BSA, or an animal IgG product, Bioz gives them immediate access to evidence that can help them make informed decisions with greater confidence."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Equitech Bio

Equitech Bio supplies high-quality biological reagents to laboratories, diagnostic manufacturers, academic institutions, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations worldwide. With more than 30 years of commitment to the research industry, the company offers a broad portfolio of albumins, bovine serum albumin, immunoglobulins, antisera, animal serum and plasma, complement serum, and human biological products. Equitech-Bio also provides custom antisera and specialized processing options to support application-specific requirements, with a focus on product consistency, dependable performance, responsive service, and flexible ordering.

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/equitech-bio-expands-reagent-portfolio-with-new-igg-offering-and-publ-1216547