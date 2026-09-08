Lebanon's Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has extended the deadline for an expression of interest (EOI) covering up to 350 MW of grid-connected solar capacity paired with up to 1 GWh of battery storage. The regulator extended the submission deadline to Sept. 30, 2026, following requests from prospective participants. "The deadline extension follows requests from several interested parties and gives investors and developers additional time to prepare and submit their applications," ERA said in a statement. "All other terms and requirements set out in the EOI remain unchanged." Tender details ...

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