Jordan's Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) has issued 200 approvals for the installation and grid connection of renewable energy systems under the country's revised regulatory framework. The approvals were granted by a newly formed committee comprising representatives from Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, EMRC, the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), and the country's three electricity distribution companies. The first 200 approvals cover several consumer categories, including residential installations and applications submitted by military personnel. ...

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