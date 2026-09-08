France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain all set new records for solar produced during a day in September last week, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The Spanish consultancy registered a record 31 GWh in Portugal on September 2, while Spain reached a new September record a day later, reaching 267 GWh. France and Italy both broke their September solar records on September 4, generating 155 GWh and 143 GWh respectively. Germany ended the week with a record 389 GWh on September 6. Despite these records, the weekly average electricity price remained high across Europe last week. ...

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