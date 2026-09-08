Hiring of Ben Middleton as Head of Sales for EMEA and new London offices reflect continued investment in the region

Alchelyst, the global investor solutions and fund administration partner for private markets asset managers, today announced the appointment of Ben Middleton as Managing Director and Head of Sales for EMEA, alongside the opening of its new UK offices on London's Oxford Street. The announcements mark continued investment in Alchelyst's global presence as the firm responds to growing demand from private markets asset managers for more modern, integrated infrastructure.

"Ben's appointment and the opening of our new London offices represent an important next step in the expansion of Alchelyst's global footprint," said Ian Lynch, Chief Commercial Officer at Alchelyst. "We are seeing significant demand across Europe, as well as from U.S. managers looking to establish and grow their presence in the region. As private markets continue to evolve, managers require best-in-class infrastructure that can support increasingly complex businesses and rising investor expectations. Our continued investment in EMEA reflects our commitment to being on the ground with clients as they scale."

Middleton will lead Alchelyst's sales strategy and business development efforts across EMEA, focused on deepening relationships with private markets asset managers. He brings more than 25 years of experience across financial and professional services, most recently leading Aztec Group's global clients and markets function. Previously, Middleton held senior leadership roles at Addleshaw Goddard and KPMG UK, where he spent a decade leading sales across the UK and Europe.

"Private markets are becoming increasingly global, while the operational demands facing managers are becoming more complex," said Ben Middleton, Managing Director and Head of Sales for EMEA at Alchelyst. "Alchelyst seamlessly brings together technology, infrastructure and expertise to help managers navigate that complexity and scale more effectively. I'm excited to join the team at an important stage of its growth and build on the momentum we are seeing across EMEA."

Alchelyst's new offices on London's Oxford Street will serve as the center of the firm's UK operations, providing a base for its growing team and client relationships across the UK, Luxembourg and broader EMEA market. The opening follows the launch of Alchelyst's flagship New York office earlier this year and the establishment of a new hub in the South East of Ireland. Alchelyst now has offices across the US, UK, Luxembourg, Ireland and India.

About Alchelyst

Alchelyst is the investor solutions and fund administration partner for GPs shaping the future of private markets. Powered by Aurum, its AI-enabled advanced technology platform, Alchelyst delivers an end-to-end operating model across the full LP lifecycle from firm-wide investor operations, servicing and reporting, through transfer agency and modern fund administration. Head-quartered in New York and Dublin and serving managers across the US and Europe, Alchelyst combines deep domain expertise, advanced technology, and scalable operations, so GPs can grow with confidence while improving margins and the investor experience.

More information can be found at www.alchelyst.com.

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Contacts:

Nikki Gibney

Global Marketing Director

Alchelyst

nikki.gibney@alchelyst.com

Profile Advisors

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