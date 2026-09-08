Kendall Jenner Joins TRIP, the World's Leading Calming Drinks Brand, as Global Ambassador

Long-time TRIP customer and fan, Kendall will become the face of the brand's new global campaign: Kendall's secret to managing the everyday chaos of modern life is her TRIP drinks.

TRIP is a magnesium-infused , low-calorie, calming sparkling drink - calm in a can.

, low-calorie, calming sparkling drink - calm in a can. TRIP is the fastest-growing carbonated soft drinks brand in the UK (brands over £20m LY 1 and also the fastest growing sparkling drink in the US 2

and also the fastest growing sparkling drink in the US TRIP has built a cult, social-first following, generating more than a billion impressions across Instagram and TikTok in the past year - TRIP has continually been the #1 food or drinks brand on TikTok Shop for multiple years

TRIP is available in over 70,000 stores globally, including every major UK & US retailer - the brand is on track to hit $200 million in revenue in 2026

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendall Jenner joins TRIP, the world's leading calming drinks brand, as its new Global Ambassador and Equity Shareholder: A long-time TRIP fan, Kendall will become the face of the brand's newest global campaign, launching today.

Kendall Jenner: "I've been obsessed with TRIP for a while; the product is incredible, and I've always loved how elevated and intentional the brand feels. It's my favorite way to stay grounded and present in my daily routine; it tastes great and makes me feel amazing. When I met Liv and Dan, I instantly connected with what they're building. I love their vision for the brand and their mission to help more people find calm in their everyday lives. I'm so excited to be part of their journey."

Origin: Founded in 2019 by husband-and-wife team Olivia Ferdi and Daniel Khoury, their mission is to help a billion people find calm in the everyday chaos. The couple launched TRIP after an unexpected personal experience, discovering the benefits of natural wellbeing supplements when Daniel was recovering from knee surgery weeks before their wedding. His miraculous recovery led to the couple pooling their savings to launch TRIP together as newlyweds. Passionate to bring the benefits of calm to millions more people, they created a newly convenient, delicious, and aspirational format - canned calm.

Brand: Each can is powered by TRIP's signature blend of magnesium and botanicals, designed to make finding a moment of calm feel easy and delicious. Whether unwinding after work, socializing with friends, taking a moment during a busy day, or swapping out an evening alcoholic drink, TRIP has created a category for the new generation of consumers. TRIP is a leader in the better-for-you beverage moment, with the new category of calm in a can. Bringing a modern approach to wellbeing, making moments of calm feel easy, enjoyable, and part of everyday life.

With its distinctive pastel cans, unique flavours & clear mission, TRIP has become the go-to lifestyle beverage brand. Its social-first approach has helped build a cult following online, generating more than a billion impressions across Instagram and TikTok in the past year, and TRIP is one of the most popular beverages on TikTok Shop globally. Their community shares every day how TRIP helps them solve for the chaos of modern life, empowering positive conversations about daily wellbeing.



Momentum: Today, the brand is available nationwide in the UK - TRIP is the only drinks brand to be sold across the top 12 UK retailers. The brand continues to become a household staple across the country, and retailers are increasing distribution accordingly - only Coca-Cola, Red Bull and Monster won shelf space faster than TRIP in the last year.

The brand's success has translated globally too; in the US, TRIP is the fastest-growing Sparkling Drinks brand year-to-date (SPINS), as Calming drinks is the fastest growing functional drinks category ahead of gut health, hydration and protein. TRIP is available in every major US retailer and is the largest UK-owned beverage brand in the US today.

This global campaign rollout with Kendall joining one of the fastest-growing drinks brands in the world at a time when consumers are looking for more calm than ever before signals the dynamic growth in the calming beverage category.

LIV FERDI, TRIP FOUNDER & CO-CEO

"Kendall perfectly embodies the way we think about calm today, not stepping away from a full life, but finding moments within it to reset, feel present and be your best authentic self. She truly connects with our mission," said Olivia Ferdi, Co-Founder and CEO of TRIP."We're thrilled to be partnering with her, and now launching our brand new campaign together."

ABOUT TRIP

Founded in 2019 by husband-and-wife team Olivia Ferdi and Daniel Khoury, TRIP is the world's leading calming drinks brand, infused with magnesium and botanicals, on a mission to help a billion people find calm in the chaos of everyday life.

Since launch, TRIP has rapidly expanded across Europe and North America and is on track to reach $200 million in revenue in 2026.

1Circana North Star, All Outlets, 52 weeks ending August 8, 2026; brands over £20M LY.

2SPINS, Sparkling Beverages Total US - MULO, with sales of $500k LY. Unit % Change YTD End 07/12/2026.

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