Inceptio Technology Surpasses 1 Billion Kilometers in Commercial Autonomous Trucking, Accelerating the Development of Freight Physical AI

SHANGHAI, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptio Technology ("Inceptio" or the "Company"), an industry-leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for trucks, today announced that its autonomous driving systems have surpassed 1 billion kilometers of commercial autonomous driving mileage, marking a major milestone in the Company's large-scale deployment of autonomous trucking and the development of its real-world data assets.

The 1-billion-kilometer milestone represents not only the scale of Inceptio's commercial deployment, but also the depth and diversity of real-world data generated through daily operations. This operational experience is enabling Inceptio to advance from autonomous driving platform toward Freight Physical AI - a new generation of intelligent systems designed specifically for the physical realities, operating conditions, and logistics requirements of commercial trucking.

Scaling Commercial Autonomous Trucking

Inceptio's autonomous driving system now covers approximately 97% of China's highway network. The Company serves a broad range of logistics applications, including express delivery, less-than-truckload transportation, cold chain, general cargo, and liquid food transportation.

Inceptio currently holds more than 90% market share in China's autonomous trucking market, demonstrating the growing adoption of autonomous driving as a commercially viable freight solution.

In 2026, several leading express delivery companies began making autonomous driving a standard configuration in their heavy-duty truck procurement, reflecting growing recognition of the operational value it delivers. In real-world operations, Inceptio-powered trucks have demonstrated benefits across safety, driver workload, labor efficiency, and fuel or energy consumption.

With more than 1 billion kilometers of commercial autonomous driving mileage accumulated, Inceptio has built one of the industry's largest real-world operational datasets for heavy-duty trucking. Each kilometer strengthens the Company's ability to identify, reproduce, validate, and resolve increasingly complex scenarios encountered in commercial freight operations.

From Autonomous Driving to Freight Physical AI

Commercial freight vehicles differ fundamentally from passenger vehicles in their physical characteristics, driving dynamics, interactions with surrounding traffic, and highly diverse operating environments. Drawing on its large-scale commercial experience and deep understanding of freight operations, Inceptio has developed Freight Physical AI, a technology foundation purpose-built for the physical world of freight transportation.

Freight Physical AI integrates three core capabilities:

Freight-Native Intelligence

Inceptio's freight-native end-to-end models are designed around the unique requirements of freight transportation. Truck dynamics, driving behaviors, road conditions, traffic interactions, and real-world operating patterns are incorporated directly into the model architecture and training system, enabling the models to better understand and respond to the physical and operational realities of freight.

A key component is Inceptio's Freight World Model, a composable simulation and reconstruction system built from real-world freight data. It reconstructs interactions among trucks, other road users, and road environments from the perspective of commercial freight vehicles, supporting continuous training, testing, and improvement across diverse freight scenarios.

Scenario Intelligence

Powered by more than 1 billion kilometers of autonomous driving data, the Company has established a large-scale scenario recognition and management framework alongside a proprietary data factory. Its Real-world Operation Scenario Library (ROSL) now contains up to several hundred thousand high-value scenarios, enabling faster and more targeted iteration of autonomous trucking capabilities.

Operational Intelligence

Through its cloud-based Operational Brain platform, Inceptio extends intelligence from individual autonomous trucks to fleet-level operation. The platform aggregates risk alerts and operational information identified by individual trucks and transforms these insights into fleet-level intelligence. The platform supports fleet-wide risk identification and warning, energy and fuel optimization, route planning, transportation cost management, and operational efficiency improvements.

By connecting vehicle-level intelligence with fleet-level operations, Inceptio is building the digital and operational foundation for the next generation of freight robotics networks.

Expanding Autonomous Trucking Across Freight Scenarios

Freight Physical AI provides the technology foundation for Inceptio to expand autonomous trucking beyond line-haul transportation into a broader range of freight scenarios.

In line-haul transportation, where Inceptio maintains a leading position in the L2+ market, the Company has obtained L4 autonomous driving testing permits in multiple Chinese regions, including Zhejiang, Beijing, and Hainan. Inceptio has also partnered with JD Logistics to conduct L4 autonomous heavy-duty trucking demonstration operations with commercial cargo on open roads.

In regional distribution and urban delivery, Inceptio, together with SF Express, launched commercial pilot operations of driverless light-duty trucks on public roads in May 2026, extending autonomous freight technology into shorter-distance and more complex operating environments.

Internationally, Inceptio is accelerating the deployment and validation of its technology across Europe, Japan, and the Middle East. The Company's selection for the L4 autonomous heavy-duty trucking pilot project at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges marks an important step in validating autonomous freight transportation technology at an international logistics hub and further progress in Inceptio's global commercialization strategy.

Standing at the 1-billion-kilometer milestone, Inceptio continues to transform real-world commercial data into intelligent capabilities, accelerating the evolution of autonomous trucking and the development of a safer, more efficient, and more intelligent global freight robotics network.

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