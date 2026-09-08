GHO Capital appoints Vivid Sehgal as Operating Partner

Vivid brings over 30 years of operational and financial leadership in healthcare and life sciences, being a founder of LivaNova PLC, led OPEN Health as Interim Group CEO, and held senior roles at GlaxoSmithKline, Allergan, and LGC

Vivid will draw on his deep industry relationships and operational expertise to support GHO's portfolio companies directly, while also helping to expand the firm's network across the healthcare and life sciences sector

London, UK - 8 September 2026: GHO Capital Partners LLP ("GHO"), the European specialist investor in global healthcare, today announced that it has appointed Vivid Sehgal as Operating Partner.

Vivid joins with extensive experience in operational and financial leadership across multiple healthcare and life sciences businesses, having built substantial expertise throughout his career in cross-border mergers and acquisitions, business transformation, and international expansion across Europe, North America, and emerging markets.

He will work closely with GHO's investment and operating teams to support portfolio companies as they scale, drawing on his extensive experience building and growing businesses across the healthcare and life sciences sector. Vivid's appointment will also strengthen GHO's network across the sector, providing portfolio companies with access to his connections across operators, advisors, and executives built over his career to date.

He most recently served as an Operating Advisor within the Goldman Sachs Value Accelerator and currently serves as Non-Executive Audit Chair and Advisor to Nexpring Health, a global MedTech company focused on Assisted Reproductive Technology. Additionally, he serves on the board of OPEN Health, a global healthcare marketing and communications company, where he previously served as Interim Group Chief Executive Officer from 2024 to 2025, and on the Shareholder Advisory Committee of Amedes Group, a leading provider of medical diagnostic and laboratory services in Europe. Prior to this, Vivid was Chief Financial Officer at LGC, a global life science tools company, from 2022 to 2024.

Earlier in his career, Vivid was a founding member of LivaNova PLC, a global medical technology company focused on neuromodulation and cardiac surgery solutions, which was created through the merger of Sorin and Cyberonics. The company subsequently listed on NASDAQ, with Vivid serving as Chief Financial Officer from 2015 to 2017. He has also held senior financial and commercial leadership positions at GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Gillette Company Inc and Allergan Inc. during the company's $66 billion sale.

Edward de Nor and Stuart Quin, Partners at GHO Capital, commented: "Vivid's appointment marks an important step in strengthening our operating capabilities as GHO continues to scale. His proven track record of driving performance and value creation across complex, global healthcare and life sciences businesses, particularly in HealthTech and MedTech, will be a real asset to our portfolio companies as they pursue their next phase of growth. We're delighted to welcome him to the team."

Vivid Sehgal, Operating Partner at GHO Capital, said: "Joining GHO at this stage in its journey is an exciting opportunity. Having spent over 30 years leading operational and financial transformation in healthcare and life sciences, from global businesses to complex cross-border transactions, I'm looking forward to bringing that expertise to support the investment team and portfolio companies as they scale their businesses."

Vivid's appointment follows GHO's 20 May 2026 announcement of its definitive agreement to combine with CBC Group. Once closed, the combination will create the world's largest dedicated healthcare investment manager - spanning 13 offices across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, employing more than 200 investment and operating professionals, and managing $21 billion in AUM.

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About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare.

In May 2026, GHO Capital announced its combination with CBC Group, creating the world's largest dedicated healthcare investment manager with over $21 billion in AUM. The transaction is expected to close in early 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com.