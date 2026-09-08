SKG Health Technologies Co.,Ltd: From Smart Massage to Proactive Wellness: SKG Expands Its Wearable Health Portfolio at IFA 2026

Berlin showcase connects SKG's portable massage technology with recovery, training support and proactive health monitoring

BERLIN, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKG Health is showcasing an expanded portfolio of wearable health products at IFA 2026, highlighting its move from portable massage into recovery, training support and proactive health monitoring. International media and visitors from Germany and across Europe are exploring SKG's products through hands-on demonstrations and interactive displays.





At Hall 12, Booth 127, the showcase centers on G7 Pro-Fold, a foldable wearable neck massager powered by SKG's proprietary Intermediate Frequency Pulse Technology. Backed by 19 years of research and more than 2,000 patents worldwide, SKG's Mini Integrated Technology helps integrate medium-frequency pulse technology into smaller, lighter devices, challenging the bulky, stay-at-home design of traditional massage equipment. The result is a lighter, foldable device that supports massage anytime, anywhere.

The G7 Pro-Fold ranked No. 1 on Amazon Germany's Best Seller list for massagers during the June 2026 Prime Day period, while the PS700 remained in the category's Top 10 in subsequent rankings, according to data supplied by SKG.





The wider IFA lineup includes the PS700 mechanical neck massager, ES300 angled massage gun and QS700 abdominal training belt. Together, the products extend SKG's portfolio across everyday relaxation, muscle recovery and training support.

SKG is also previewing VitaPilot, a health-monitoring watch designed to provide wellness alerts based on selected tracked metrics and help users stay informed about changes in their daily health data. The product reflects SKG's move beyond session-based massage relief toward more continuous health management.





Together, the products reflect SKG's broader evolution: from a company known for portable massage devices to a wearable health technology brand developing connected solutions for relaxation, recovery, training support and everyday health management.

About SKG Health

Founded in 2007, SKG Health takes its name from the values "Smart, Kind and Global" and is a global leader in health technology focused on wearable devices across massage, sports recovery and everyday wellness. Its products are available in more than 50 countries and regions. Frost & Sullivan ranked SKG first in global smart massager sales from 2022 through 2024.

Availability: German Amazon (code: IFA202610) | SKG Germany (code: IFA10) | SKG Global (code: SKGIFA2026)

Media Contact

SKG Health Technologies Co., Ltd

Dalen Hsiao, Marketing Manager

Dalen@skg.com

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