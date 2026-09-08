Chinese energy storage solutions provider Hoymiles has released a new electric vehicle (EV) charger. The V2X DC Charger supports bidirectional charging, allowing EVs to serve as energy resources for homes. "It can provide backup power when the grid is unavailable through Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), while enabling households to participate in peak shaving and virtual power plant (VPP) dispatch via Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)," the company said. "Furthermore, it is built with an integrated EU MID-certified meter, which provides accurate energy measurement for reliable monitoring and energy management." The ...

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