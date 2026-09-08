JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited - INITIAL LIQUIDATION DISTRIBUTION

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

JPMORGAN GLOBAL CORE REAL ASSETS LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

At an extraordinary general meeting of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (in voluntary liquidation) (the "Company") held on 27 August 2026, shareholders passed resolutions that the Company be voluntarily wound up and that Linda Maree Johnson and Mark Russell Kelly of KPMG Advisory Limited be appointed as liquidators (the "Liquidators") for the purpose of the winding up.

In accordance with the Recommended Proposals for Voluntary Liquidation, dated 31 July 2026, the Liquidators announce their intention to make an initial liquidation distribution to the ordinary shareholders (the "Initial Liquidation Distribution") of:

GBP 0.750006 per ordinary share in issue

The Initial Liquidation Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary sterling shares on the register as at the close of business on 26 August 2026 (the "Record Date").

The distribution will be paid on 17 September 2026 (the "Payment Date") by way of cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank, posted to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date, for certificated holders and by way of CREST for dematerialised holders.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators

KPMG Advisory Limited

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

GUERNSEY

GY1 1WR

Telephone: +44 (0)1481 721000