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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 10:42 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited - INITIAL LIQUIDATION DISTRIBUTION

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited - INITIAL LIQUIDATION DISTRIBUTION

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

JPMORGAN GLOBAL CORE REAL ASSETS LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

At an extraordinary general meeting of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (in voluntary liquidation) (the "Company") held on 27 August 2026, shareholders passed resolutions that the Company be voluntarily wound up and that Linda Maree Johnson and Mark Russell Kelly of KPMG Advisory Limited be appointed as liquidators (the "Liquidators") for the purpose of the winding up.

In accordance with the Recommended Proposals for Voluntary Liquidation, dated 31 July 2026, the Liquidators announce their intention to make an initial liquidation distribution to the ordinary shareholders (the "Initial Liquidation Distribution") of:

GBP 0.750006 per ordinary share in issue

The Initial Liquidation Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary sterling shares on the register as at the close of business on 26 August 2026 (the "Record Date").

The distribution will be paid on 17 September 2026 (the "Payment Date") by way of cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank, posted to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date, for certificated holders and by way of CREST for dematerialised holders.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators

KPMG Advisory Limited

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

GUERNSEY

GY1 1WR

Telephone: +44 (0)1481 721000

Email: restructuring-ci@kpmg.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.