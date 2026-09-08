CapMan Oyj: CapMan's Board of Directors has decided on the additional dividend of EUR 0.06 per share authorised by the Annual General Meeting

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release / Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

8 September 2026 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

CapMan's Board of Directors has decided on the additional dividend of EUR 0.06 per share authorised by the Annual General Meeting

The proposal of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting of CapMan Plc held on 25 March 2026 was a combined proposal of a dividend distribution and an authorisation for the Board of Directors to decide on distribution of an additional dividend. The Board of Directors expected the overall dividend distribution to be EUR 0.12 per share for the financial period ended 31 December 2025.

The Annual General Meeting decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, that a dividend in the total amount of EUR 0.06 per share would be paid based on the balance sheet adopted for 2025. The payment date was 8 April 2026.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on an additional dividend in the maximum amount of EUR 0.06 per share.

The Board of Directors of CapMan has on 8 September 2026 decided on the additional dividend of EUR 0.06 per share in accordance with the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting. The dividend payment date for the additional dividend shall be 17 September 2026, the ex-dividend date 9 September 2026 and the record date 10 September 2026.

CAPMAN PLC

Board of Directors

Contact details:

Essi Orenius, General Counsel, +358 40 716 7935

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.capman.com

About CapMan

CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value creation and 7.7 billion euros in assets under management. As one of the private equity pioneers in the Nordics we have developed hundreds of companies and assets creating significant value for over three decades. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors by enabling change across our portfolio companies. An example of this is greenhouse gas reduction targets that we have set under the Science Based Targets initiative in line with the 1.5°C scenario and our commitment to net-zero GHG emissions by 2040. We have a broad presence in the unlisted market through our local and specialised teams. Our investment strategies cover real estate and infrastructure assets, real asset debt, natural capital and minority and majority investments in portfolio companies. We also provide wealth management solutions. Altogether, CapMan employs around 200 professionals in Helsinki, Jyväskylä, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, Düsseldorf, London, Luxembourg and Paris. We are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 2001. www.capman.com.